Browns Digest

Six Browns Players Rules Out For Week 6, Including RB Nick Chubb

The Browns will be missing several starters once again as they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday

Spencer German

Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates a win next to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) celebrates a win next to Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

Star running back Nick Chubb's 2024 debut will have to wait at least one more week.

Following the Cleveland Browns final practice ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chubb was one of six players officially ruled out for the contest. Along with Chubb, Cleveland gave the same designation to safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, center Ethan Pocic, tackle James Hudson III and running back Nyheim Hines.

Chubb has been working his way back from the physically unable to perform list and began practicing for the first time last week. The Browns will have until October 23 to activate him to the active roster or he'll have to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Browns continue to battle injuries along the offensive line as Pocic will miss Sunday due to a knee injury. Nick Harris will be the next man up in the middle of the offensive line in his place.

The absence of Delpit who has missed practice all week while in the concussion protocol will be a costly loss on defense for the Browns. With Juan Thornhill still on the IR and Hickman now also ruled out for Sunday, Cleveland will turn to veteran Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell to man the back end of the unit.

A handful of other players will head into Week 6 as questionable, including top cornerback Denzel Ward who missed two days of practice with a hamstring injury, then was limited on Friday. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate were both limited this week after returning to practice off the IR. Linebacker Jordan Hicks is also questionable against Philly.

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News