Six Browns Players Rules Out For Week 6, Including RB Nick Chubb
Star running back Nick Chubb's 2024 debut will have to wait at least one more week.
Following the Cleveland Browns final practice ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chubb was one of six players officially ruled out for the contest. Along with Chubb, Cleveland gave the same designation to safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, center Ethan Pocic, tackle James Hudson III and running back Nyheim Hines.
Chubb has been working his way back from the physically unable to perform list and began practicing for the first time last week. The Browns will have until October 23 to activate him to the active roster or he'll have to miss the entirety of the 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, the Browns continue to battle injuries along the offensive line as Pocic will miss Sunday due to a knee injury. Nick Harris will be the next man up in the middle of the offensive line in his place.
The absence of Delpit who has missed practice all week while in the concussion protocol will be a costly loss on defense for the Browns. With Juan Thornhill still on the IR and Hickman now also ruled out for Sunday, Cleveland will turn to veteran Rodney McLeod and D'Anthony Bell to man the back end of the unit.
A handful of other players will head into Week 6 as questionable, including top cornerback Denzel Ward who missed two days of practice with a hamstring injury, then was limited on Friday. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate were both limited this week after returning to practice off the IR. Linebacker Jordan Hicks is also questionable against Philly.