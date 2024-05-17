Speed Is Browns' Tight End David Njoku’s Number One Priority This Offseason
To no surprise, Browns’ tight end David Njoku is attacking this offseason. Through his now eight seasons as a Cleveland Brown, he has experienced unimaginable lows as well as some of the greatest moments in Cleveland Browns' history. Njoku still feels like there are new heights to achieve.
Njoku was the feature story on this week’s episode of “Unleashed”, a documentary series of different Browns players as they attack their offseason. For Njoku, the number one thing on his mind is speed.
"The number one focal point this year is speed. I'm trying to lose a couple pounds to be lighter and more explosive," said Njoku. "This year, it's 'Speed Kills'."
Three years ago, Njoku entered the season weighing in at nearly 280 pounds and had sacrificed nearly all of his mobility. As he transformed his game, he also transformed his body. He is weighing in around 255 pounds now and the shift in weight was more than obvious in his career season in 2023.
He was way more agile and quicker than he had ever been. His speed jumped off the page as he ran away from the linebackers and safeties who tried to cover him. Although 2023 was a great success, it wasn’t enough for Njoku as he is striving for more in 2024.
Njoku quickly created an incredible chemistry with quarterback Joe Flacco and it gave us a glimpse of the superstar potential that he has in him. Outside of developing the physical skills needed to be one of the league’s great tight ends, Njoku needs to get onto the same page with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
This will be year three for the duo and while they were beginning to scratch the surface before Watson’s shoulder injury in 2023, it's time for that connection to take off in 2024.
The proof is in the pudding. Each of the four conference championship contenders had elite tight ends. Travis Kelce in Kansas City, George Kittle in San Francisco, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore and Sam LaPorta in Detroit all were integral components of their team’s successes.
Cleveland has a star on their hands with Njoku and his commitment to greatness will set him up for a great 2024 season.