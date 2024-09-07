Survey Reveals Cleveland Browns Fans Don't Have Much Hope For 2024
The Cleveland Browns faithful is one of the most dedicated fan bases in all of the NFL, but apparently, the Dawg Pound does not have much hope in its team heading into the 2024 season.
The Athletic recently conducted a survey measuring the optimism of each NFL fan base, and Browns fans came in at 28th out of 32 in positivity for the upcoming campaign.
It seems rather strange given how Cleveland managed to win 11 games last season in spite of encountering incredible adversity, but evidently, hopes are not all that high for this year.
"I’ve been a Browns fan too long to be optimistic about anything," one Browns fan said. "Plus [Deshaun] Watson has shown hardly anything since the trade."
Another Cleveland fan expects regular-season success, but he isn't holding his breath for any type of deep playoff run.
"The roster, especially the defense, has way too much talent not to get double-digit wins and make the playoffs," said the fan. "Will we win the Super Bowl? No chance Deshaun Watson has that in him. Bummer we’re wasting such a fantastic defensive run with him at QB, but as a lifelong Browns fan, winning double-digit games is something to enjoy."
The funniest comment was one Browns fan merely saying, "God hates the Browns."
It's true that Cleveland has not experienced a whole lot of success as an NFL franchise.
The Browns have made just three postseason appearances since re-entering the league in 1999, and they have only won one playoff game throughout that span.
On top of that, Cleveland has not earned back-to-back trips to the playoffs since 1989. So, I guess history is dictating the pessimism of Browns fans.
It also seems like there is a complete lack of confidence in Watson, who is coming off of shoulder surgery and has played in a grand total of 12 games since being traded to the Browns in March 2022.
We'll see if Cleveland is able to prove its fan base wrong this season. It will kick off its campaign when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.