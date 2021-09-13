September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter On Ronnie Harrison Jr. Incident: ‘I Would Expect The Coach Gets Held To A Higher Standard’

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter did not like the outcome of the Ronnie Harrison ejection. Sighting the league should have been even both ways.
Author:
Publish date:

Early on in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland saw a key player exit the game early. Safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected from the game after shoving an assistant coach of the Chiefs.

The shove by Harrison came as retaliation. Harrison was pushed by the assistant first, but the shove resulted in no ejection for the coach. NFLPA President and center J.C. Tretter is not fond of that move by the officials, or the league.

Not only was the assistant coach not ejected, he will not be facing a fine or suspension of any kind. A bad look on a league who is supposed to take importance in protecting the players. It does not look good on the NFL from an outside perspective.

“We can't have opposing coaches putting hands on opposing players,” said Browns center Tretter. It looks like the coach took exception to Harrison stepping on a Chiefs player, though it looked accidental.

With Tretter being the leader of the players association, when he talks it holds a little more weight. Perhaps he can bring a problem up like this to the league, for any future instances. At the time it looks like the Chiefs coach will get off the hook, while Harrison had to miss majority of a game. 

9ADEA53F-69D9-40B1-A9C6-D8960CD4682A
News

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter On Ronnie Harrison Jr. Incident: ‘I Would Expect The Coach Gets Held To A Higher Standard’

86C23BE3-DB2D-4964-A09C-82EE10F27939
Featured Content

Quick Fixes Following Browns 33-29 Loss To Chiefs

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevin Stefanski Calls Jedrick Wills "Day to Day"

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

David Njoku Flashes Elite Ability in Opener

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Will Receive No Meaningful Punishment for Coach Instigating Sideline Altercation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
Featured Content

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Absence Caused Massive Ripple Effect

Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jedrick Wills After Injury Against Chiefs: ‘Appreciate The Love, Be Back Soon’

Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Browns Give Away Opening Game in Kansas City, Literally