Urban Meyer Gets Honest on Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Dilemma
The Cleveland Browns selected a pair of quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this past April, bagging both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Obviously, Sanders is the more high-profile name, but because the Browns took Gabriel two rounds earlier, the process has become complicated.
By all accounts, Sanders is viewed as the superior prospect. He was generally considered to be a first-round talent heading into the draft, but he slid all the way to Round 5, where Cleveland traded up to acquire him. Clearly, the Browns felt he was a great value pick at that spot.
But did Cleveland get itself into some trouble here when it comes to determining its quarterback pecking order heading into the regular season?
Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer seems to believe so, and he explained what he feels is the Browns' likely mindset behind their quarterback dilemma.
“I think the coach of the Browns said, 'I put my name on [Dillon Gabriel], and I’m going to give him an opportunity first,'" Meyer said. "It sounds to me like it was real close. If it’s real close, they’re going to go with the guy they spent all their time evaluating and drafting, because they don’t want to be wrong. But they also have to win, so if Shedeur keeps getting better and better, which I think we all agree he will, at some point you could see that move happening."
The Browns have an interesting battle on their hands
Sanders appears to be fourth on the Browns' quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel heading into the regular season. But how long will things remain that way?
Flacco was named the Week 1 starter, but the 40-year-old is obviously not the long-term answer in Cleveland. Could Sanders ultimately supplant Flacco midseason? Or will Gabriel get the first crack at the job? We'll see what happens, but the Browns may have created a messy situation for themselves.
Sanders tossed 37 touchdown passes and completed 74 percent of his throws during his final season at Colorado and was widely viewed as the second-best quarterback in the draft class behind Cam Ward. But clearly, teams around the NFL did not feel that way.