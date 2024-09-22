WATCH: Cleveland Browns Star Myles Garrett Needs Cart Leaving Stadium
Coming into this week's matchup, Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett opened up a bit about the injuries that he is dealing with in both of his feet. He had stated that offseason surgery is a definite option that will be discussed.
Despite the injuries, Garrett is doing his best to play. Unfortunately, it was clear after today's disappointing loss to the New York Giants that Garrett is not doing well.
A new video was revealed of Garrett needing to take the cart out of the stadium due to his foot problems.
Take a look at the video for yourself:
This is going to be something to monitor very closely moving forward. With how much pain he is cleary in following today's game, it begs the question of whether or not he can keep playing through it.
Garrett recorded a single tackle and three quarterback hits during today's game. However, he did not record his sack. He does have two through the first three games of the year.
Needless to say, this is a worrisome situation.
Hopefully, Garrett will be able to take a couple of days and get ready for Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns can't afford him to miss time. He's the heart and soul of their defense.
For a team that has struggled mightily to begin the season, things just continue getting worse.
As more updates become available on Garrett's status following today's game, we'll make sure to have them for you. Currently, all that is clear is the fact that Garrett was in some major discomfort following Cleveland's 21-15 loss to the Giants.