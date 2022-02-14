WATCH: Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The first half of the Super Bowl brought some good action between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Halftime was one heck of a show, by different rap and R&B backgrounds.

Music artists like Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed at halftime during Super Bowl LVI. A halftime show dominate by hip-hop and rap will be one to remember.

You can watch it here.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!