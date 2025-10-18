What does the latest weather forecast say for Browns' Week 7 game?
The Cleveland Browns are set to face off against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, at Huntington Bank Field, as part of Week 7 NFL action.
However, weather conditions have been on everybody’s mind for this AFC showdown.
Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service reported the potential for steady rainfall Sunday morning into the afternoon, while some projections saw winds of up to 50-60 mph as a possibility.
Even Cleveland’s coordinators, Tommy Rees for offense and Jim Schwartz on defense, mentioned the expected climatic situations as factors to be considered against Miami.
Rees acknowledged that these conditions would certainly have to be accounted for when drawing up Cleveland’s game plan against the Dolphins.
“You definitely plan for it,” shared Rees during his media session on Thursday. “To go into all the specifics probably wouldn’t be an advantage for us, but you definitely plan for it and account for it.”
Meanwhile, Schwartz explained the potential for forcing turnovers under those conditions.
“There is a potential on Sunday that the wind is going to be blowing pretty good and the ball is going to move around a lot, and our ability to find the ball downfield is a big part of what we do,” commented Schwartz on Thursday, as well.
Currently, one day before the game, Accuweather is forecasting: “Very windy; periods of rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm; thunderstorms can bring localized damaging wind gusts.”
The agency is projecting around six hours of rain, and a 41 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Sunday’s game is seemingly loaded with enormous implications for both franchises. Miami’s Mike McDaniel and Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski are among betting favorites to be the next head coach fired, and both franchises are desperately seeking a spark that can turn their once promising seasons around.
A little bit of history will be made as well, when starting quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa for Miami and Dillon Gabriel for the Browns face off, as it will be the first time in two decades where two lefties start against each other in the NFL. The last time it happened was in 2006 between Michael Vick for the Falcons and Chris Simms for the Bucs.
It’ll be very interesting how both these passers fare in those conditions, due to the fact that neither Tagovailoa nor Gabriel are known to have a rocket-arm.
“You gotta spin it in the wind,” mentioned Rees confidently on Thursday regarding what his rookie passer would need to thrive in such weather. “Dillon does that pretty well, he throws a pretty tight ball.”