Wyatt Teller Sidelined Against Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has exited the week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller made his return to the field against the Miami Dolphins after missing some time with a calf injury. The time on the field was a short stint as Teller is on the sideline against the Dolphins with Hjalte Froholdt in his place.

To this point there has been no explanation on what is going on with Teller, but perhaps he just came back a bit to early. Teller played a series but was sidelined following the first series.

This story will update with any news on Teller.

News

