NFL Personalities Have Shocking Reaction To Cleveland Browns’ First Three Rounds

 If you polled Browns’ fans about this year’s draft the response would be overwhelmingly negative, but outside the walls, Cleveland’s draft is being looked at with high regard.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have certainly made a few decisions in the 2025 NFL Draft that have caused people to do a double take. The first move was trading out of two, missing out on Travis Hunter and selecting Mason Graham. The second was starting Day Two with the selection of Carson Schwesinger instead of the top offensive talent. The third was the wild pick of Dillon Gabriel to end the third round.

The Gabriel pick is the one that is going to stand out amongst the rest as the head scratcher. I personally would not have made the selection, but the pick is not as bad as it seems on the surface. 

If you don’t want to take my word for it, that is fine. Here is what the national NFL analysts have had to say about Cleveland’s draft through three rounds:

The reality of the situation in Cleveland is that the team has more needs on its roster than what it can solve for. Cleveland is going to be very strapped for cash over the next two seasons and having a solid majority of its roster on rookie contracts is going to be critical. 

Furthermore, the Browns are not ready for a superstar skill talent like Travis Hunter. They need to build the foundation of this team with high quality football players and lots of them. Hunter is a phenomenal player that would have been a ton of fun in Cleveland, but his talent would have gone largely unused because the team has so much more to solve.

Cleveland has committed to rebuilding its foundation in this draft. It has done so strategically and methodically. As we enter into Day Three, the Browns have a chance to put an exclamation point on this draft and continue steering their future into a positive direction.

