20 Years After Drew Brees Debuted in Cleveland, Browns Still Looking for Franchise QB

Drew Brees made his New Orleans Saints debut on September 10, 2006, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

20 years later, he’s back in Northeast Ohio to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And somehow, the Browns find themselves in almost the exact same place they were when Brees first stepped onto their home field as a member of the Saints – still searching for their franchise quarterback.

On a rainy September afternoon in Cleveland, a 27-year-old Brees led the Saints to a 19-4 victory over the Browns. It was the first of 142 regular-season victories Brees would lead the Saints to. Since that rainy afternoon when his Hall of Fame career started, the Browns have only won 110 games. Brees retired in 2021.

Brees also appeared in 18 playoff games during that timeframe, while the Browns have been to the playoffs just twice. He won seven division titles, while the Browns have never won the AFC North.

If it weren’t for a banged-up right shoulder and wrist that forced him into retirement following 20 seasons, it’s quite possible that Brees could have a bit more padding on these stats.

In an interview with Brees at Raising Cane’s in Canton, the Hall of Famer spoke with the BIGPLAY Sports Network about returning to the place where his legendary career started.

“I went to school at Purdue University down the road, not too far, so the Midwest has a special place in my heart,” Brees said. “And then Canton obviously being the birthplace of pro football and the Hall of Fame, we’ve had the chance to play here a few times and since then have seen a few of our Saints family go into the Hall of Fame, which is awesome.”

Drew Brees made his New Orleans Saints debut against the Cleveland Browns in 2006.



I asked him about returning to Northeast Ohio for his Hall of Fame induction this weekend.



"The Midwest has a special place in my heart... this is a special place." pic.twitter.com/76As6uqSWG — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) August 7, 2026

Brees explained that prior to the 2007 season, head coach Sean Payton took the Saints on a tour of the Hall of Fame. It was evident that New Orleans didn’t have much representation. Payton’s message was that if the current roster could make some noise nationally, the Saints would get more respect – and some of the players in their locker room could even find a way to Canton.

The Browns have their fair share of Hall of Famers. 23 members enshrined in Canton’s Hall of Fame is a history that can’t be ignored.

But the last quarterback inducted? Otto Graham in 1965.

Until the Browns find a quarterback like Brees, they’ll continue to spin their wheels. It’s been 20 years since he debuted at Cleveland Browns Stadium. And until they find a quarterback like him, the Browns could go another 20 years waiting for that coveted Super Bowl.