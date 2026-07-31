Todd Monken Shares Next Big Date for Browns Quarterback Competition

On Thursday, Browns head coach Todd Monken said there was no timeline for naming a starting quarterback.

But on Friday, the 60-year-old head coach left his first bread crumb of this competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

All the way back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Monken said in a dream world, the Browns would have a starting quarterback identified and announced by the end of mandatory minicamp. But after spring practices concluded, Monken wasn’t ready to name a starting quarterback, and part of the reason was because he wanted to see each one in pads.

On Friday, Monken announced that Cleveland’s first padded practice will be held on Monday, which will be their fifth training camp session. That’ll also be Cleveland’s first practice back following their first day of rest on Sunday.

#Browns Todd Monken says the pads will come on for the first time on Monday. That’s Day 5 of camp after an off day Sunday. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 31, 2026

The collective bargaining agreement allows all NFL teams to have up to 16 padded practices throughout training camp. That’s significant for the Browns, as Monken will have a limited number of opportunities to watch both of his quarterbacks in a real, live action setting.

Monday will be a big day at training camp and a pivotal day in this competition, as both Watson and Sanders will have an opportunity to compete in pads for the first time with this coaching staff.

How will the reps be divided?

So far, the Browns have alternated starting snaps. Watson started camp on Wednesday getting first team reps. Thursday belonged to Sanders. On Friday, Watson commanded the starters once again.

It’ll be interesting to see who starts on Saturday ahead of Cleveland’s scheduled rest day off on Sunday.

But on Monday, all eyes will be on Sanders, who will get more reps with the starters in the first padded practice of training camp. Before any decision is made, the Browns will want to get a real look at both quarterbacks taking significant starting reps in pads.

Don’t expect this competition to end any time soon. Monken announced that starters will participate in the preseason. And there’s a real chance this competition bleeds into the final week of the preseason.

Who is ahead?

So far, the defense is ahead of the offense.

That’s to be expected, as the Browns completely overhauled their offensive line and wide receiver rooms this offseason. Offensively, the Browns are rotating quarterbacks, offensive linemen and wide receivers, which could make it difficult for anyone to really catch a rhythm. It’s a necessary evil with so many competitions throughout this roster, including the fifth offensive lineman and final two receiver spots on the roster.

Watson and Sanders have both gotten off to slow starts. But when the pads come on, that’s when this offense really needs to take a step forward.