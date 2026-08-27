3 Trades That Still Make Sense for the Browns as Roster Cutdowns Near

The Cleveland Browns are one preseason game away from wrapping up their preparation towards their 74th NFL regular season, and a number of roster holes are still visible.

While Cleveland did address one big need three days ago when the team added defensive end Derek Barnett to the mix, there’s still some lastminute upgrades that should benefit the team as it begins its quest to end a division title drought that has lasted over three and a half decades.

Here are three trades that should still be on the table for the Browns, before Week 1 of the regular season sends them on a road game to Jacksonville.

Add another defensive end

Even before Barnett was brought in one a one-year 5.5 million dollar deal to replace Alex Wright, who will miss the season thanks to an Achilles’ tear, the Browns were kicking the tires on several defensive ends -- they had brought former Browns Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith in for visits to Berea before both decided to sign elsewhere.

And if we go back all the way to free agency, remember the Browns had an agreement in place to add A.J. Epenesa before that deal fell through. Cleveland didn’t add through the draft to the position, one where the team parted ways with Myles Garrett in a trade that netted Jared Verse and future draft picks for the club.

The depth is so shallow for the team, that up to three -- but likely two -- undrafted free agents have a very good chance of sticking on the 53-man roster in Logan Fano, Khordae Sydnor and Tyreak Sapp. If the team isn’t prepared to make a decent offer for one of the biggest names out there like Arizona’s Josh Sweat or the Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux, then at least take a look at another Barnett-level end.

At least, you gotta make a phone call to see what a guy like Tennessee’s Jacob Martin or Atlanta’s Azeez Ojulari might cost you.

Get something in return for Dillon Gabriel

Cleveland has been holding on to Gabriel for too long. Despite his trade value not being that high to begin with after being overdrafted and then playing very poorly as a rookie last year, whatever the Browns might have coaxed from another team likely shrunk dramatically after last Saturday’s preseason showing.

Still, there is one team that should be interested in Gabriel, one that was also mired in an open quarterback battle that seems destined to deliver unsatisfactory results for their fanbase -- the Falcons.

Reports coming out of Atlanta have not been kind to Tua Tagovailoa, and head coach Kevin Stefanski might want to beef up the depth chart behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tagovailoa. Stefanski, by the way, was the Browns head coach last year when Gabriel was picked up in the third round, getting erased from any consideration for the starting role in Cleveland by the incoming staff. Besides, like Penix and Tagovailoa he’s also a lefty, so playbook adjustments should be minimal.

We don’t know if Atlanta and Cleveland would agree to a Gabriel for Ojulari trade straight up, but that’s a deal that could benefit both rosters.

Find a veteran backup running back, just in case

For some reason, Quinshon Judkins’ 3.6 yard-per-carry and Dylan Sampson’s 2.7 yard-per-carry averages from last year don’t seem to be getting much attention in Berea. They should.

Head coach Todd Monken loves a solid, reliable power-rushing game, and while Judkins looked decent for most of his rookie season, his numbers should raise a few concerns -- he only rushed for over 100 yards once and scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice in 2025. I’m not ready to call him a sure thing. Sampson, meanwhile, scored twice all year, but both came in the passing game.

Perhaps a slasher like the Giants’ Tyrone Tracy Jr. or a hard-nosed runner like the Eagles’ Dameon Pierce could nicely round out the Browns’ current group at a low cost.