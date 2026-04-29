3 Ways Cleveland Browns Can Replace Martin Emerson Jr. in 2026

The Cleveland Browns have boasted one of the league's most fearsome defenses over the past few years.

One of their strengths has been adding talented players to replace those who depart via free agency or trade—just look at their addition of Devin Bush in 2025 to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns face the same situation again before this season, replacing their talented cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

Sources: The #Saints are signing former #Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr.



Emerson, who’s only 25 years old, missed last season due to a torn Achilles. He has started 33 games in three years — while recording 4 career INTs and 34 PBUs. pic.twitter.com/GSmodBMyBD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2026

Emerson Jr. missed the entire 2025 regular season after suffering a torn Achilles in training camp last summer, but he has reportedly had a positive recovery and is on track to return to the field soon.

With Cleveland losing one of their top cornerbacks—and lacking much proven depth behind their top duo of Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell—here’s how the Browns can replace Emerson Jr. going forward.

Using Safeties as Nickel Corners

One thing that the Browns have done well over the past few seasons is their ability to deploy safeties in multiple roles to cover more ground on defense.

That may be something Cleveland will need to be more comfortable with, and even more experimentative with in terms of playing their safeties closer to the line of scrimmage to help make up for their thinning group of defensive backs.

The Browns went into the 2026 NFL Draft needing to add some talent in the secondary and did so with their selection of Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. His versatility as a hard-nosed defender could be used often with Cleveland, especially if that means lining him up as a nickel corner.

It’s unlikely that veteran safety Grant Delpit would see much time in that role given his success in deep coverage, but if Cleveland can invent a few packages that do see a rotation of safeties roam more near the line of scrimmage, that could make for a good occasional fill-in.

Anticipate cornerback depth to step up

The Browns currently have two guaranteed starting cornerbacks in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. Beyond them, their other corners haven't cemented themselves as legitimate starting options.

Their third option would be Myles Harden, who’s entering his third NFL year after playing a full 2025 season as a fill-in for Emerson Jr. While Harden recorded 48 total tackles (28 solo, 20 assisted), he had zero interceptions and few standout plays of his own.

For a seventh-round pick, however, that’s satisfactory—if he proves he can be their undisputed third cornerback. Other than Harden, their depth consists of names like the recently signed Myles Bryant, Tre Avery, Dom Jones, and D’Angelo Ross.

Of those names, Bryant and Avery are among the group with multiple years of starting experience outside Cleveland. If Harden doesn’t stand out during training camp, Bryant and Avery have the potential to earn more starting reps in 2026.

Look to bring in veteran free agents

If Cleveland wants to further improve their star-studded defense heading into training camp, they could look to the free agent market to acquire a cornerback or two.

Several notable names remain on the free agent market, some willing to take less money than expected for a summer shot. Leading the free agent cornerback group are L’Jarius Sneed, Marshon Lattimore, Rasul Douglas, and Trevon Diggs.

Each of those players may demand more money than Cleveland is willing to invest, given that most are already 30 or nearing it. If the Browns want to make a quality signing or two, they may need to look further down for an affordable option.

Signing a cornerback for more than $7 million a year would be pricey, but it could pay dividends if they want to ensure their cornerback group is sound.

Luckily for the Browns, more than just those four players remain unsigned, so they won’t be forced to invest much money if they don’t want to.