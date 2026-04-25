One Browns Veteran on the Chopping Block After Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Pick

The Cleveland Browns pulled off what most feel like is a steal by trading back into the second round of the NFL draft and grabbing safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo.

McNeil-Warren was considered a late first round talent by some, and should be ready to compete for a starting spot on the Browns defense right away. He was the second player Cleveland took in the second round.

His arrival to the Browns should make one veteran a little nervous about losing his spot, as the pressure is now on safety Grant Delpit to prove why he deserves to continue being a starter.

Position battle for the safties

Delpit has managed to become a staple of the Browns defense since his rookie year in 2021. Last season he recorded 89 tackles, two forced fumbles and one clutch interception against the Packers.

Now Delpit is heading into a contract year after signing a three-year deal back in 2023. Over the past few seasons, Delpit has been a vocal leader of the defense, but has been struggling more often on the field.

He has been responsible for blown coverages, and has really struggled at times as a run defender lined up in the box. Last season PFF credited him with 10 missed tackles.

Meanwhile McNeil-Warren has been one of the one of the hardest hitting and most consistent tackling safeties in all of college football. He had over 200 tackles in his college career and forced an outstanding nine fumbles over the years. He also had five interceptions.

Both Delpit and McNeil-Warren can provide similar things for the Browns defense. Both guys are physical safeties who you expect to play heavy in the box in run support, while still being able to drop back and provide some help in deep coverage.

The big difference now is going to be cost. If McNeil-Warren can have the same impact on a rookie contract, Delpit could not be extended this offseason or even traded during the season.

Could Delpit and McNeil-Warren play together?

Now there is a world where Delpit and McNeil-Warren are both able to share the field and shine. One of those two players would have to become the team’s nickel defensive back, primarily playing as a hybrid between an extra linebacker and a coverage man.

Last year Myles Harden played in the nickel as the main coverage guy, while Rayshawn Jenkins got to come in the box to play some extra run support. Cleveland could combine the two roles to make both guys usable consistently for three downs.

If the Browns secondary consistently looked like Delpit, McNeil-Warren, Ronnie Hickman, Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward, that’d be a scary sight for any quarterback to throw against. Add in Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, and it seems Cleveland’s defense got even better this offseason.

Only time will tell if Delpit and McNeil-Warren mesh together. If Cleveland can’t figure out how to use both, Delpit’s time in Cleveland could be over by the trade deadline.