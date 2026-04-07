Cleveland Browns Add Veteran Cornerback From AFC Opponent in Free Agency

More help is coming to the Cleveland Browns special teams and secondary.

Cleveland already added safety Daniel Thomas a few weeks ago, as well as re-signing corners D’Angelo Ross and Tre Avery. The team also tendered starting safety Ronnie Hickman.

The Browns have officially signed defensive back Myles Bryant from the Houston Texans to an undisclosed contract.

Who is Myles Bryant

Myles Bryant is a six-year veteran who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Texans.

Over the past two seasons he’s appeared in 22 games, including three starts (all three were last year). Last season he logged 40 tackles and one TFL. The season before that he had 14 tackles, primarily contributing as a special teamer.

He played in 55 games with the Patriots and started 17. He was a solid contributor as a rotational piece there with 200 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks and 17 passes defended.

He also spent some time as a punt returner with the Patriots where he averaged seven yards per return.

Overall his role has primarily been as a special teams contributor, which the Browns are in need of. He has seen his fair share of defensive opportunities too.

What could his role in Cleveland be?

As far as defense goes, Bryant will be in immediate consideration to take over as a nickel corner, with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell controlling the boundaries.

He’ll be competing against Ross, Myles Harden and any potential rookie the Browns bring in for the role. Harden spent the majority of the season in the role last year, struggling at times but contributing 48 tackles and five passes defended.

The team recently announced there were no plans to bring Martin Emerson Jr. back after he spent most of last season with a torn achilles, giving Cleveland a major need for some corner depth.

Now it remains one of Cleveland’s biggest needs, and even if he can’t win the nickel job, he’ll likely still see time backing up an injury prone Ward.

Bryant’s main role will be on special teams. Cleveland had one of the worst units last season and brought in Byron Storer as the new coordinator to try and fix the issues.

Bryant brings plenty of experience and talent to fill a role on the kickoff and punt teams. Cleveland gave up three return touchdowns last season and consistently allowed punter Corey Bojorquez to outkick his coverage. Bryant should be able to help clean that up and give Cleveland’s third phase of the game a boost.

Cleveland also officially signed six tendered rights free agents Monday in TE Brenden Bates, WR Malachi Corley, LB Winston Reid, WR Jamari Thrash, LS Rex Sunahara and K Andre Szymt.