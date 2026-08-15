3 Winners and Losers From Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener

The Browns played their first preseason game on Saturday, losing to the Bears 34-10 at Soldier Field. While Chicago didn't play many of its starters, Cleveland did.

It was the first time quarterback Deshaun Watson saw real live-game action since Week 7 of the 2024 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tore his Achilles at Huntington Bank Field.

The Browns also took the opportunity to evaluate several of their rookies, including left tackle Spencer Fano and receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

Here are a few Browns players who showed up and some who still have work to do after the first preseason game.

Winners

Deshaun Watson

The Bears didn’t exactly have their 1985 defense out there, but the competition level wasn’t what Browns fans should have been caring about while watching Watson play.

The main thing for Watson was to see if he could put the offense together and how he could respond playing in a live game for the first time in almost two years.

Watson had a few good moments, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He helped lead the Browns to the first 10 points of the game, which turned out to be their only points.

The 30-year-old quarterback looked solid. Watson now has to carry that momentum into joint practice with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.

KC Concepcion

Concepcion saw his first NFL live action, and he didn't disappoint. He recorded three receptions for 27 yards, and also had a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

The rookie receiver showed that he is going to bring a lot of versatility to the Browns' receiving and rushing game this season, something Cleveland didn't have last season.

Dylan Sampson

Sampson is now in his second season, and it's time for him to take over Jerome Ford's former role since he is now with the Washington Commanders. The Browns will need Sampson to step up for them on third downs in the passing game, and he had a nice play against the Bears. He recorded a 43-yard reception on a screen pass, which helped set up the Browns' touchdown in the second quarter.

Losers

Shedeur Sanders

Sanders and Watson are in the middle of quarterback competition, and Watson already had a leg up in the competition starting the first preseason game. He might now have another one after Sanders' performance.

The second-year quarterback started the second half of the game, finding receiver Gage Larvadain for a 24-yard reception, but that was about all he did. Sanders completed only six passes on 11 attempts for 79 yards while also throwing a bad interception.

Sanders is expected to start against the Bills in the Browns' second preseason game next Saturday, and he'll need to put together a better performance.

Dillon Gabriel

Sanders wasn't the only Browns quarterback that didn't have a good afternoon. Dillon Gabriel came in for Sanders in the fourth quarter and threw an interception on his first drive. Gabriel also took two bad sacks, but he did have a nice drive to finish off the game. He finished with five completions on eight attempts for 22 yards and an interception.

The second and third team defense

It's only a preseason game, and hardly any of the Browns' defensive starters were out there past the first drive. However, there may be some concern about the depth.

The Browns' second-to-fourth-team defense gave up 34 points in a row after Cleveland scored the first 10 points of the game. Cleveland already has depth issues at defensive tackle and cornerback, and the Browns might need to look for other options.