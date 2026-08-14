Bears’ Decision To Rest Starters in Preseason Could Impact Browns’ Roster Evaluation

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Chicago Bears this Saturday in the preseason opener for both teams. Deshaun Watson is getting the start at quarterback and has a chance to pull away in the competition between himself and Shedeur Sanders.

Yet Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed something that may make the quarterback evaluation filled with more questions than answers.

Bears HC shares roster plan for Saturday's game against Browns

The Browns are entering this game hoping to find clarity at the quarterback position. In addition, young players will be playing all over the field as the team finally gets some true game-action outside of Berea. Meanwhile, this is just a regular preseason game for the Bears.

Ben Johnson said the Bears will sit "a number" of their starters vs. the Browns. That includes quarterback Caleb Williams, who will not play. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 13, 2026

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, star quarterback Caleb Williams and "a number" of starters will sit out against the Browns. That is customary for most teams in the preseason opener. The Bears went 11-6 last season and have their sights set on a Super Bowl this year.

So what does this mean for the Browns and their evaluation process?

One thing it means is the team should at least win the game. Especially if Watson and Sanders both believe they deserve the starting job this season.

Yet it also means it will be tough to get a proper evaluation of Watson as the starter if he is going up against backups. That is, tough to evaluate if he plays well. Playing poorly will tell a larger tale of his actual potential to succeed in 2026. The same is true if Sanders plays poorly in his limited action in the second half.

This is just where the Browns are as an organization right now. Fans will see bright spots all over the field Saturday, but the focus remains on the Watson vs. Sanders showdown.

Fans can still focus in on the play of the new offensive line and of the two rookie receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. However, once again, everyone on offense will go as far as the quarterbacks will take them.

The Browns are ultimately looking to get to where the Bears are right now. They were "a quarterback away" for decades before they landed Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. That blueprint may be what the Browns hope to employ in 2027. Whether that plan can come to fruition depends on the quarterback play starting Saturday night.