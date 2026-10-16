4 Burning Questions Facing the Browns This Week

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Baltimore Ravens at home in week six.

After last week's loss to the New York Jets, the Browns have a couple of questions they need to answer.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) pursues during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can they Establish the Run Game?

So far this season, Quinshon Judkins has yet to get back to his rookie-season form.

Through 73 rushing attempts, Judkins has only 221 yards and one touchdown. That averages out to just over three yards per carry.

Last week against the Jets, Cleveland had their chance to finally find out who they were on the ground. New York ranked 25th in rushing defense, yet the Browns still couldn't run the ball.

Now, Cleveland faces a Baltimore defense that ranks 11th in run defense and always brings an extra juice against AFC North rivals.

WOW: #Browns defense guilty of THREE penalties on ONE play and lose Mason Graham #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/PzHiPklMOk — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) October 2, 2026

Will they Hold Themselves Back with Penalities?

Last week, the Browns did a better job of not hurting themselves with penalties. Still, they committed six penatlies for 30 yards.

On the season, Cleveland has the most penalties in the NFL with 49.

It has even been so bad at times that somehow the Browns managed to draw three penalties on one play.

A big key to getting the win on Sunday is playing clean football.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken looks up during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What will the Play Calling Look Like?

Through the first four games, Todd Monken called easy plays where Deshaun Watson just had to get the ball out to his playmakers.

This allowed the Watson to find confidence, the Browns to score points, and ultimately was the recipe for that 3-1 start.

Then the Jets game happened. It seemed as if Todd Monken was not play-calling as usual. While the rain may have played a factor, Cleveland still has to stay true to what they can do well.

Time after time, Deshaun Watson has proved that he is not the best at pushing the ball downfield. Even if he had a good throw, receivers like Isaiah Bond weren't able to make the plays happen.

It is incredibly important that the Browns call simpler plays for Watson and the Offense, especially when navigating the Ravens' defense.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) can not complete the catch during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How will they Bounce Back from Rough Drives?

Again, once the Browns called bad plays, dropped passes, and got themselves in a hole they weren't able to bounce back.

Coach Monken needs to rally his troops and get their heads back in the game in times of poor performance. Let's be honest, there is almost guaranteed to be at least one of those moments every game.

Overall, they will need to have their heads in the full 60 minute game.

No matter what happens, neither team will give up. That's AFC North football.