After the Cleveland Browns lost their week five matchup against the New York Jets, former Browns receiver Jarvis Landry had comments for Isaiah Bond.

In the game, Bond had to step in for the injured KC Concepcion.

By the end, Bond had been targeted seven times. Out of those targets, he had three catches for 74 yards.

However, the second-year man also had numerous plays where he had bad drops, including one that was late in the close game.

Jarvis Landry calls out Isaiah Bond for his costly dropped pass against the Jets, insisting the Browns receiver needs to adjust after the mistake and live up to Cleveland’s high standards for its wideouts.



"Isaiah Bond, my dog, if you can't catch that s**t without gloves, you… pic.twitter.com/wZXYKe9Fem — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) October 14, 2026

Landry's Comments

Not only did Landry rip the young receiver for his mistakes, but he also continued to talk about how Bond wasn't "living up to Cleveland's high standards for its wideouts".

In the contest at MetLife Stadium, it did not stop raining throughout the entire contest.

With that being said, Bond was playing the game without gloves on. This was something Landry also made note on, even inserting himself in the situation.

"I'm catching that s**t. Period. Ain't no ifs, ands, or buts. If I drop one without gloves, best believe the next time I come on the field, I got gloves on or I got tape on my fingers or something." Landry said.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) can not complete the reception during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Expectations

Coming into this offseason, Isaiah Bond was someone who flew under the radar for the Browns.

We knew he was going to have to come in and compete for a job on the team, especially after Cleveland drafted two receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A lot of speculation the #Browns should trade Jerry Jeudy



Im on board with anything that gets Isaiah Bond more targets



Two weeks in: 1 target 1 catch- he’s way too talented to not get the ball pic.twitter.com/N0lwLzfKah — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 23, 2026

Throughout training camp, the former Texas Longhorn stood out. Day after day it seemed as if Isaiah Bond was the big name who was contantly making big plays and scoring touchdowns.

It almost seemed as if the Browns found another stud who was going to have a breakout season.

The Product

But then came game days. At the start of the season, Bond was barely being used. Through the first four games, he only had two catches on his only two targets for a total of 12 yards.

So how can the Browns use him more?

KC Concepcion's health is the main question at the moment for Bond's playing time. However, even when the rookie comes back, I think Bond deserves to get more reps over a guy like Jerry Jeudy.

Bond has showcased in both games and the offseason his breakaway speed. If the Browns utilize him as a deep threat, that will open up the field for KC Concepcion who had been getting great separation off the line of scirmmage.

Tough day for Isaiah Bond.



I truly believe he’s better than what he put on tape, but man… Can’t help thinking about what could’ve been.



Head up, 007. Still a long season ahead.#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/3iQtpwRgsg — Browns Lead (@BrownsLead) October 12, 2026

Overall, if Bond wants to redeem himself, he will just have to do it on the field. Going forward, he needs to be able to catch wide open passes. If he can't, adjustments need to be made.

Who knows, maybe Jarvis Landry himself will help out the young pup with some pass catching drills.