4 Glaring Flaws the Browns Must Fix to Optimize Their Brand-New Offense in 2026

The Cleveland Browns will have a brand new offense under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

That should be exciting news for Browns fans, as Cleveland ranked near the bottom of the NFL in almost every statistical offensive category over the last two seasons. That’s a big reason why the team fired Kevin Stefanski and landed on another offensive minded coach in Monken.

During the first few days of voluntary OTAs, the Browns have been installing Monken’s offense. The 60-year-old head coach stopped practice on Wednesday several times to correct his offense when things weren’t being done exactly the way he wanted them to be. The details matter to Monken, so let’s take a look at four flaws they must fix in this new scheme.

1. Have to protect the quarterback

During his rookie season, Shedeur Sanders showed some serious flashes in seven starts with the Browns. Unfortunately, he was sacked 23 times in eight games, making it really hard for the Browns to get a fair evaluation of his progression.

This offseason, Browns general manager Andrew Berry invested significant resources into repairing this offensive line. Veterans Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson were handed big-time contracts before the team used the No. 9 overall pick on Utah’s Spencer Fano, who will start at left tackle as a rookie.

Regardless of whether the team decides to start Sanders or Deshaun Watson, the offensive line has to be significantly improved.

In 19 starts during his four seasons in Cleveland, Watson has been sacked 70 times. Certainly, he needs to get the ball out way faster, but the new offensive line could support him, too.

2. Need to establish the run

The Browns were at their best under Stefanski when they ran the football. Until they solve their quarterback problems that have been ongoing since 1999, running the football will probably be the best option for Monken’s Browns, too.

Think about it. Sanders threw more interceptions than touchdown passes and was sacked over 20 times in seven starts. Watson hasn’t finished a full season since he led the league in passing in 2020. Help whichever quarterback gets the start by establishing the run.

Quinshon Judkins looked very healthy at Wednesday’s OTA session. He was shifting, cutting and didn’t have a brace or wrap on that right leg or ankle that were broken in December last year. Utilizing the second-round running back should be at the forefront of new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer’s task list.

Todd Monken had some high praise for Quinshon Judkins:



"He looked pretty good to me... No one works harder... And we don't even get to see him run. I think his rare trait is that he's a bull. He refuses to go down, and we don't even get to see that here." https://t.co/XbUm2oMaFo pic.twitter.com/c24X8Z1rol — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 20, 2026

3. Wide receivers need to produce in a 2026 offense

Last year, Cleveland’s leading receiver was rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. That’s not a slight on the first-year rookie out of Bowling Green, but instead, proof that the Browns need way more from their receivers.

No. 1 wide receivers never exactly thrived in Stefanski’s offense. With that in mind, Jerry Jeudy needs a bounceback season with the team. In 2024, he was one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL, putting up 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. While he might not have the opportunity to replicate that yardage while sharing the field with rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, Jeudy is the veteran in the room that needs to be better and set the tone under Monken and Switzer.

4. Clean up the dumb penalties

The refs were on the field at Wednesday’s practice, and they were throwing yellow penalty flags all over the field.

There’s plenty of time for Monken to get that cleaned up, which needs to be a priority for the head coach that declared his disdain for crappy football.

Under Stefanski last season, the Browns were the most penalized team in the league with false starts, which is likely due to three different quarterbacks starting. They were the ninth-most penalized teams for delay of games, which was an issue during 2024 with Watson, also.

Those unforced errors kill offensive drives and prohibit the team from getting any sort of momentum.