The Cleveland Browns have been surrounded by drama all preseason. The quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders became a national story, gaining even more traction once Watson was named the Week 1 starter.

So naturally, the preseason game in which neither Watson nor Sanders played in was the most successful for the Browns.

The Browns took down the New England Patriots by a final score of 37-13 and fans had several positive takeaways to focus on after the big win.

1. Dillon Gabriel can be a reliable backup QB

Dillon Gabriel had a great showing in primetime, going 12/15 for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Todd Monken was scheming him open to have plenty of room to throw and the southpaw delivered in a big way.

Gabriel had a chance to start last season and left a lot to be desired, ultimately getting passed on the depth chart by Sanders. Yet he carved up the Patriots backups and appears to be a great depth option for a team with such volatile quarterback play.

Dillon Gabriel put up numbers in the first half 😮‍💨



- 12/15

- 186 pass yards

- 3 TDs



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It makes more sense to keep Gabriel on the roster after this performance than it does to go out and grab a quarterback who hits the open market after NFL roster cuts. He clearly understands the offense well and can run it sufficiently, ideally in nothing more than a backup role.

2. The Browns have a reliable kicker

Andre Szmyt had a disastrous Browns debut in 2025 when he missed a late go-ahead field goal in Week 1. He rebounded to have a solid season.

He has carried over that strong finish in 2026 and went 3/3 on field goals in the win over the Patriots. He also drilled all four of his extra-point attempts.

The best part about a kicker is when they do their job and fade into the background. Szmyt did just that Thursday night and left the drama to the rest of the roster.

3. Taylen Green is a raw, but intriguing QB prospect

Taylen Green entered in the second half and began his NFL career pinned back on his own 2-yard line. That was a true "welcome to the NFL" moment and he did well.

Green only went 5/7 passing on the night for 27 yards. But the real focus was on his ability as a runner.

He ran eight times for 66 yards and looked like a true threat in the open field.

Rookie, Taylen Green, showing off his speed 🏃



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He was drafted as a project at quarterback and plenty of pundits suggested he switch to wide receiver. While he is adamant he wants to play quarterback, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him involved in some special packages on offense in 2026.

4. Luke Floriea has earned a roster spot

Former Mentor High School and Kent State star Luke Floriea is living out a dream by playing for the Browns. But he's not just playing, he's performing at an elite level.

Floriea finished the game with two touchdowns and was inches away from a third. He seems to have great rapport with both Sanders and Gabriel, catching a touchdown from the former last Saturday against Buffalo.

At minimum he deserves to be on the practice squad. Todd Monken may also be wise to simply trust his eyes and give Floriea a spot on the 53-man roster to open the season.