Why Taylen Green Has To Keep Waiting for Preseason Opportunity With Browns

All eyes have been on Deshaun Watson and Sheduer Sanders because of their competition to be named the Week 1 starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

But they aren’t the only quarterbacks competing in Cleveland this preseason. 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel played mop-up duty in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. With Sanders expected to start the first half and Watson playing the third quarter of Cleveland’s next preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Gabriel will be relegated to fourth quarter reps again.

But, what does that mean for Browns sixth-round pick Taylen Green, the big, 6-foot-6 athletic quarterback from Arkansas?

Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters in Berea on Tuesday afternoon that Green will get action in Cleveland’s final preseason game against the New England Patriots.

“He’s doing fine, really smart, doing a really good job,” Monken said. “But we just don’t have enough reps for him.”

Why hasn't Green gotten an opportunity yet?

Cleveland’s preseason finale next Thursday against New England just got more interesting as Browns fans haven’t been able to see or hear much about Green this preseason. He was the lone quarterback at rookie minicamp, but his reps shrunk during OTAs, when Sanders, Watson and Gabriel all reported for voluntary work. During spring practices and training camp, Green doesn’t get much work at practice.

Even though the Browns are developing him as a quarterback – not another position like wide receiver or tight end as some had suggested before the draft – Green hasn’t received a real opportunity to compete since arriving in Berea.

The Browns have rightfully been focused on Watson and Sanders, as one of them will be Cleveland’s starting quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars when games actually count in Week 1. Gabriel came on strong at the end of mandatory veteran minicamp and stacked consistent days throughout the early days of training camp. The third-round pick consistently gets backup reps, especially when Sanders is working with the second-string.

Expect the Browns to use Green for a bulk of that preseason finale against the Patriots. Monken’s staff will likely have an answer of who their starting quarterback will be following this week’s work against the Bills. Even though the team isn’t required to make an announcement, the Browns will begin preparing their starting quarterback for the Jaguars following this week’s preseason game against Buffalo.

That means the preseason finale will serve as a final tune up for the starting offense, who could see up to one quarter of action. After that? We’ve been promised some Green, which should be a fun surprise for literally everybody involved, as he hasn’t been very active during the team’s competitive seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 periods during training camp.