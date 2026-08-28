3 Winners and 2 Losers From Cleveland Browns Preseason Finale

The preseason is in the books for the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday Night Football, Cleveland’s backups and third and fourth stringers dominated the New England Patriots 37-13.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers from this game.

Winner: QB Dillon Gabriel

There’s no denying that was Gabriel’s best showing in a Browns uniform. He was 12-of-15 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Ever since Gabriel came on strong at the end of veteran minicamp in the spring, the Browns have been getting him more action. Even though the Browns had no interest in releasing the 2025 third-round pick, there’s no way general manager Andrew Berry would be able to do that now, right? It’s hard to envision a world where Gabriel would sneak through waivers and onto the practice squad.

But that showing could’ve been great tape for other quarterback-needy teams. Maybe someone comes calling for Gabriel, who was never an honest contender in the Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders competition. Gabriel’s currently Cleveland’s third-string, so a backup job would be a promotion and looks warranted following the preseason finale.

Loser: RG Teven Jenkins

How could the team’s starting right guard lose a game that he didn’t even appear in?

Because Browns third-round pick Austin Barber looked really good. Barber is naturally a tackle. But his big frame has stood out at right guard as he mowed over plenty of New England defenders during the third quarter.

If the Browns can continue to develop Barber on the interior, Jenkins could be on a short leash. Remember, Berry traded back into the third for Barber and the team is liking what they see.

Winner: WR Luke Floriea

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did the Mentor High School and Kent State football alumni do enough to snag Cleveland’s final receiver spot?

Floriea caught two touchdowns from Gabriel and would’ve had a third that was overturned by replay review. Gage Larvadain is competing for this job as well and put up an impressive five catches for 48 yards.

But Floriea’s three touchdowns in two games has generated plenty of buzz. He’s a fan favorite, but it’ll be interesting to see if he did enough to beat out Larvadain and Malachi Corley, who contributed on special teams.

Loser: EDGE Logan Fano

In the final moments of the game, the undrafted free agent needed to be helped off the field.

Fano being on the field that late into the game might not be a great sign for his roster chances, even with a very thin defensive line. If his injury isn’t serious, he could be a prime practice squad candidate in the event the Browns choose more proven pass rushers over him on the initial 53-man roster.

Winner: QB Taylen Green

Green was five-of-seven passing for just 27 yards. But his eight rushes for 66 yards with a long run of 30 yards is certainly interesting.

It’s going to be hard to sneak a great athlete like Green through waivers. He gave the Browns a difficult decision to potentially keep all four quarterbacks. If Green stays at quarterback, he’s a dual threat that could be deployed in goal line packages. His speed and athleticism makes him a weapon to any roster, even if he still needs refinement as a passer.