8 Things Browns Fans Should Watch for in Preseason Opener vs. Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns will finally play their first preseason game on Saturday.

Head coach Todd Monken has said that the players will play if they are physically able.

Here are eight things to watch for in pre-season game number one versus the Chicago Bears.

Who is the backup running back?

All the hype for running back has been second-year back Quinshon Judkins after his season-ending injury. Judkins led the team with 827 rushing yards in 2025 and expectations are high behind a new offensive line.

The second-leading rusher last season was rookie Dylan Sampson with 175 yards. Rocket Sanders played after the Judkins injury and ran hard for 92 yards in 27 carries. Sampson is faster and more elusive and Sanders is bigger and more bruising. Which running back will get more snaps and be on the field with the first and second string?

Can the defensive lines make plays?

The defensive line is decimated with injuries. The lineman for this game may just be bodies until the starters get healthy.

If the lineman can make some plays and look good filling in for the preseason may mean a roster spot by the time the regular season rolls around. Will it be the first look of Jared Verse in a Browns uniform? If so, will the Bears double team him on passing downs? The interior defensive line benefitted from the double and triple teams on Myles Garrett. How will the opponents’ offensive lines play Verse and how will that affect the rest of the defensive line?

The starting offensive line

The Browns revamped their entire starting offensive line. They drafted Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford, Austin Barber. They brought in Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins. Reports are that Dawand Jones has looked healthy and good in training camp.

Fano was the ninth overall pick and fans have high expectations that he can anchor the left side of the line. The Browns offensive line has multiple combinations that can be used and are expected to be a better unit than last season’s.

The receivers

The Browns drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston with high picks. Both have impressed in training camp. How will they be used in the starting offense?

Boston is built to stretch the field and be a big red-zone target. Concepcion is built to get the ball in his hands quickly and let him move. Second year undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond has also impressed in camp. Will he get playing time over Cedric Tillman for the fourth receiver?

Who will be the backup tight end?

The Browns starting tight end is Harold Fannin. He had a very good rookie season and now will not be the main receiving focal point for the defense with the new receivers. Joe Royer was drafted to compete for the backup role, but he is currently not with the team due to personal matters. Will seventh-round pick Carsen Ryan get meaningful playing time and can he be productive? Blake Whiteheart was on the team last season and has eight career receptions.

Can the special teams be special?

Special teams cost the Browns games last season. Can the Browns figure out how to return or cover a kick? The Browns have had a lot of young players that contribute to the team.

They have had to rely on undrafted free agents or practice squad players from other teams to fill out the special teams. Is this the season that the roster is filled out enough that the players on special teams are quality players? Kicker Andre Szmyt struggled in week one last season, but after that was a reliable kicker. Kickers are finicky from year to year, so can Szmyt bring consistency to the position and have another solid season?

Organization.

This will be the fans first time getting to watch how Monken will command a sideline. How disciplined will the team be with pre-snap penalties? How does the team react to live competition from another team?

This will be the first time that Monken calls plays from the sideline and not from the booth in years. It will be interesting to see how smooth the offense looks and at what point in the play clock do they get in and out of the huddle and snap the ball.

The quarterbacks.

Can never forget the quarterbacks amongst an ongoing battle for the starter position. Deshaun Watson will start the first half against the Bears. Does he look rusty and can he deliver the ball accurately?



He has not played since October 2024 and after he returned from a similar break in 2022, he has not been accurate. How long will he get with the starting offensive line and receivers? Sanders will play the third quarter. Can Sanders get in and out of the huddle and command the offense? He will be playing against third and fourth string players, but the way he operates the offense will be important for the quarterback battle.

The fourth quarter will be for Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green. A thing to watch for is how Green’s athleticism translates to the NFL and if he has improved at the quarterback position since college. Monken has cited that he is looking to eliminate anxieties for quarterbacks and himself when calling plays. Can all the quarterbacks understand the presnap reads and set up the offense for success?