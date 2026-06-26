Best Alternate Browns Uniforms and Helmets (And What to Expect This Year)

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed on their best branding and uniform sets that they’ve had in quite some time.

Everything about Cleveland’s branding feels like the Browns should feel. They completely scrapped the unfortunate branding from 2015-2018, which never connected with the fanbase and never found success on the field.

But alternate uniforms are a huge deal in the NFL. They drive merchandise sales and allow teams to get creative with uniforms that can stray from their original style.

What alternates will the Browns wear this year?

The Browns will wear their all-brown “Alpha Dawgs” alternate uniform set in 2026.

These debuted in 2025 and feature brown jerseys and pants with a brown helmet, changing it up from the classic orange dome with the Browns stripe.

Two of Cleveland’s five wins in 2025 came wearing these alternate uniforms. The Browns were 2-1 in the debut season for their Alpha Dawgs alternate uniform sets, with wins against the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins and the lone loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Typically, the NFL requires teams to wear alternate uniforms for a minimum of five seasons. This means the earliest the Browns could change to something other than the Alpha Dawgs could be at the end of the 2029 season, their first year in the Brook Park domed stadium.

In recent years, the Browns have had a few fun alternate uniforms.

Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) catches a pass for a two-point conversion during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Back in 2018, when former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made his debut wearing Cleveland’s color rush uniform, the fanbase fell in love with that look.

That game ended a 635-day winless streak for Browns fans, so of course the uniforms would go down in history.

In 2020, former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put together a legendary outing in AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys wearing a similar color rush uniform style. In the thrilling 2020 victory against Dallas, Beckham Jr. had 154 yards and three total touchdowns.

Prior to that, the Browns rarely strayed from their original kits. The 2015 edition of Cleveland’s uniforms were awful. Occasionally they’d wear number decals on the helmets, but other than that, the Browns rarely stray from their original uniforms.

Several years ago, fans were divided during the offseason the team would wear digital camouflage jerseys as practice uniforms. Then-head coach Mike Pettine issued these special-edition military-inspired practice jerseys exclusively to select Browns players as a reward for high effort during training camp.

But for 2026 and beyond, it’s all about the Alpha Dawgs for the Browns.