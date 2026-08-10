Todd Monken has finally spoken about what happened with the Browns quarterback competition on the afternoon of Saturday, August 8.

Watson Over Shedeur?

On Saturday afternoon, Browns head coach Todd Monken stated during his normal pre-practice media availability that it would be Shedeur Sanders’ turn to take reps with the first-team offense. That, however, was not what happened.

Day 10 of Browns training camp is over.



On a day when Shedeur Sanders was scheduled to practice with the starting offense, Deshaun Watson took every rep with the No. 1 unit.



Sanders split the remaining reps with Dillon Gabriel. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 8, 2026

Despite what Monken told the media, Deshaun Watson, the Browns' $230 million quarterback, took all of the first-team reps, looking solid while doing so.

When finally speaking to the Browns media before a rainy, indoor practice at the Browns training facility, Monken was asked why Deshaun Watson took all of the first-team reps during Saturday's practice when it was supposed to be Shedeur Sanders' turn.

Monken said at the pre-practice presser on Monday, “When I walked out, guys grabbed me and said, 'Hey, the last couple days we’ve been looking at it, and Shedeur has gotten a few more reps with the ones,’ that’s all it was.”

#Browns Todd Monken explains why he said Shedeur Sanders would get the 1st team reps Sat and then didn’t: pic.twitter.com/CVQWb67v7Y — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 10, 2026

What Is Really Happening?

Monken continued to give insight later on in the same presser that the quarterback competition is just that, still a competition. The Browns head coach stated, “As long as we’re sharing reps, it’s going to be a competition,” while also adding, “They’re each going to start a game.”

#Browns Todd Monken on how both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders can still win the job and where things stand: pic.twitter.com/gvFPtPXv7e — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 10, 2026

So it seems, despite the online reaction, that it is business as usual, with no clear decision for the Browns regarding their quarterback competition. Monken also shared the nugget that there has yet to be a decision on who will start the Browns' preseason game against the Bears this Saturday, August 15.

Both Sanders and Watson still have a shot to win the starting quarterback job.

The Truth Is the Truth

While Watson getting a double dose of first-team reps over the weekend troubled many Browns fans, it is important to remember we do not get to see everything the Browns do in terms of practice. There are walkthroughs, film studies, and scripts that not even the most keyed-in members of the media get to see.

If Todd Monken, who has been as transparent as he can be since assuming the role of Browns head coach, says it just happened so they can even out the reps and keep the competition fair, then so be it. If Todd Monken continues to say one thing and do another, then the media storm around the team will continue to spiral as it has in years past.

The hope is that the quarterback competition remains fair and the team continues to be transparent about it. With the first preseason game being just days away, more answers as to what is next for the Browns are just on the horizon.