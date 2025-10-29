Cleveland Browns open as underdogs in matchup against hapless New York Jets
The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 heading into their bye week, causing many fans to believe that their season is already over.
But coming out of their bye week, the Browns will travel to face the 1-7 New York Jets on the road in what feels like one of the lone remaining winnable games on the schedule.
Alarmingly, the Browns opened as betting underdogs against the Jets for their November 7th matchup.
Similarly to the Browns, the Jets are also entering their bye week. However, they will go into the bye week with a little bit of momentum after securing their first victory of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Browns enter their bye week embarrassed, as they suffered a painful blowout loss against Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots.
It’s Aaron Glenn’s first year as head coach with the Jets. Quarterback Justin Fields has struggled in New York, but was able to put together a passable performance offensively to beat the Bengals in a 39-38 shootout.
On the flip side, things look grim for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in his sixth season in Cleveland. The Browns are not a threat to score 20 points – let alone almost 40 – and Cleveland’s offense is the worst in the NFL every time they take the field.
The Jets will host the Browns, which is likely why they are currently a slight -1.5 betting favorite in this matchup. If this game was played on a neutral field, the Browns might have a slight edge because of their stellar defense.
However, the Browns have not won a road game since Week 2 last season, making them an extremely difficult team to trust in any road game.
Stefanski declared that the Browns will examine everything offensively. They have a lot of issues offensively. The embattled head coach also plans to start rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, who has been a comedy of errors since taking over for Joe Flacco, who was benched after just four games.
The Browns don’t do much well offensively. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins sprained his AC joint and is considered day-to-day going into this matchup with the Jets. Cleveland’s offensive line has not been great, either. But they were able to protect Gabriel a little bit better, as he was only sacked once against the Patriots.
This season, the Browns are 0-4 against the spread in their last four road games.
Stefanski is 3-2 coming out of the bye week during his time with the Browns, but this team being underdogs against the hapless Jets is a brutal reality.