Browns Coach Todd Monken Isn't Ruling Out Utilizing Taylen Green’s Athleticism

Browns rookie quarterback Taylen Green looked every bit of 6-foot-6 during his first practice in a Cleveland uniform.

Green, and the rest of Cleveland’s rookies, took the practice field in Berea for rookie minicamp on Friday where the former Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback received an opportunity to throw passes to KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

After practice, Browns head coach Todd Monken was impressed with Green’s first practice, and didn’t rule out utilizing his rookie quarterback’s athleticism during his rookie year.

What Monken said about special Taylen Green packages

“It’s probably too early to tell that, but I could say that anybody with that sort of athleticism, I think should he progress in certain areas of his game, there would be a possibility,” Monken said when asked about designing a special package for Green. “Whether it’s short yardage, once you get in the low red zone, maybe some third down stuff that we could utilize.”

Green isn’t expected to interfere with Deshaun Watson’s preseason quarterback competition against Shedeur Sanders to become Cleveland’s starting quarterback. However, as soon as the Browns drafted the second-most athletic quarterback since 1987 based on Relative Athletic Score, there became instant speculation that Monken could get creative with Green.

Even though Green will need to be developed as a passer, he rushed for over 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns during his college career. During the pre-draft process, Green’s athletic abilities had NFL talent evaluators questioning whether or not he should change positions.

Taylen Green open to whatever helps Browns during rookie year

To his credit, the 23-year-old wants to be a quarterback. However, following his first practice with the Browns, he didn’t turn his nose up to utilizing that athleticism in order to help Cleveland win.

“I’m just here to help the team win, no matter what I have to do,” Green said. “I’m blessed to have this opportunity and blessed to have them draft me because not many people get that opportunity. If it's to run somebody over and get that touchdown, I’m going to run somebody over.”

6th round QB Taylen Green is open to utilizing his athleticism to help the Browns:



“If I need to run somebody over and get that touchdown, then I’ll run somebody over.” https://t.co/AUkTSjxzzQ pic.twitter.com/4iErkboOjd — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 8, 2026

Monken noted that rookie minicamp is a tremendous opportunity for Green to develop without Cleveland’s other quarterbacks on the field, stating that when Watson, Sanders and Dillon Gabriel get to practice, the rookie’s opportunities will dwindle.

"He operated the offense pretty well for someone who hadn't been a part of it,” Monken said. “Eyes weren't always in the right spot, but you could see a couple times some of the things he can do with his feet when plays break down, so that's exciting to see."

Last year, the Browns found success utilizing rookie running back Quinshon Judkins out of the Wildcat offense. As long as Green continues to develop, it seems like it’s possible that he could contribute to the team in a similar fashion, even while he continues to develop as a passer.