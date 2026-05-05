5 Things To Watch Ahead of Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns rookies will report back to the team’s headquarters in Berea for a minicamp following the NFL Draft on Friday and Saturday.

New head coach Todd Monken will have his first rookie class on the field at the same time. This rookie minicamp will give fans their first opportunity to see the entire rookie class in Browns uniforms and helmets.

Here are a few things the Browns will be keeping an eye on during this rookie minicamp.

Taylen Green’s NFL QB journey begins

The 6-foot-6 quarterback will get to command Cleveland’s offense during rookie minicamp. Green is a developmental project for the Browns and isn’t expected to threaten Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders from competing for the starting quarterback job.

However, in rookie minicamp, Green will have an opportunity to throw to a tandem of talented wideouts in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

The Browns will take their time developing Green, who showed athletic flashes at Arkansas but never fully developed as a passer. Even with that patience, the Browns will want to get Concepcion and Boston prepared to contribute early and often throughout their rookie seasons in the NFL.

Rookie minicamp will provide valuable reps for a sixth-round quarterback who might take a backseat once the veterans report to Berea.

All about the tackles

Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft pick Spencer Fano poses with his fiancee Sami Goddard during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Utah’s Spencer Fano was Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s first draft pick in 2026. The versatile 6-foot-5 lineman completed Cleveland’s offensive line rebuild, which could feature five brand new starters.

The Browns will also get a look at third-round pick Austin Barber, who was a left tackle with Florida. He’s stout in the run game but needs consistency in pass protection. Barber projects to be immediate tackle depth behind Fano at left tackle.

Parker Brailsford has prime opportunity

For the second consecutive rookie minicamp, all eyes should be on Cleveland’s fifth-round selection. Even though Brailsford might not have as many Instagram followers as Sanders, Cleveland’s polarizing quarterback, the former Alabama center has a prime opportunity to impress his new coaches.

The Browns signed free agent center Elgton Jenkins, who was released from the Green Bay Packers. Jenkins was a two-time Pro Bowler at guard, where he might be better positioned if the Browns could find a serviceable option at center.

Brailsford didn’t allow a sack in over 750 snaps during his 2024 campaign with the Crimson Tide. Last year, he was a team captain who was praised by head coach Kalen DeBoer for leadership in high-pressure situations.

As a rookie, Brailsford will be competing against Luke Wypler this offseason. Wypler was a sixth-round pick in 2023 who has battled injuries. There’s a prime opportunity for Brailsford to be Monken’s new, undersized center after Tyler Linerbaum became the highest-paid player at the position following a successful stint with Monken.

Undrafted free agents that could make the team

Fano will be protecting the quarterback against undrafted free agent defensive ends, including his brother, Logan Fano. Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp is another undrafted free agent that will be hungry to make this roster.

Keep an eye out for these two pass rushers, as the Browns are a tad thin behind Myles Garrett and Alex Wright.

Berry loves giving UDFAs an opportunity to contribute to a young team. Last year, the Browns received significant contributions from defensive tackle Adin Huntington and wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s versatility

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is expected to keep much of Jim Schwartz’s scheme intact while adding some of his own wrinkles.

But what could those wrinkles look like?

Look no further than McNeil-Warren, who the Browns traded up for at No. 58 overall.

The 6-foot-3 safety won’t threaten Grant Delpit’s role. Even Ronnie Hickman should feel secure at free safety. But during his time as the defensive passing game coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Rutenberg loved utilizing three safeties on the field at one time.

At Toledo, McNeil-Warren showed ability to excel in all three phases of the defense. He can get after the quarterback, he can contribute as a hybrid linebacker and is fluid enough to bat down passes and make an impact in the secondary. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Browns deploy the second-round pick during his rookie campaign.