Browns OC Travis Switzer Hints That QB Competition Is Closer Than You Might Think

The Cleveland Browns are hard at work during the OTA phase of their offseason program, with all eyes set on the club's quarterback battle.

On one hand, veteran Deshaun Watson is getting the chance to resurrect his Browns’ career with a clean slate and a chance to compete for the starting gig under new head coach Todd Monken. On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders is looking hard to keep the starting job after closing out the season on a high note as a rookie fifth-rounder.

While multiple reports coming out of the Browns organization have suggested that Watson could have the lead over Sanders at this point of the offseason, new offensive coordinator Travis Switzer disputed that claim on Wednesday, while talking to reporters in Berea on the status of the competition.

“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead,” said Switzer, according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

Browns OC Travis Switzer: “We are making good progress. We are off to a good start. Stuff to clean up, but off to a good start.”



Says QB progression is “very encouraging”



“I don’t know that we have somebody who’s ahead.” — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) May 27, 2026

Switzer’s statement is somewhat surprising given the amount of airtime that has been dedicated to the aforementioned reports placing Watson in the driver’s seat.

While it's generally understood that teams are mostly tight-lipped when discussing position battles this time of the year, Switzer’s statement bodes great for Sanders’ chances at reclaiming the starting gig. After all, it’s Sanders who seems to have most of the locker room endorsements, based on the way he competed last year.

Claiming that a 30-year old three-time Pro Bowler like Watson is looking better in no-contact practices than a former fifth-rounder in his second offseason should come as no surprise to begin with, but those reports have sparked a lively debate as to why the Browns would consider starting Watson after what he’s brought -- or hasn't -- to the team since being acquired via trade in 2022, including a 9-10 record and a very hefty price tag that’s still being paid off.

Travis Switzer sounded optimistic in regards to his quarterbacks’ progress

Switzer also sounded animated when commenting on what he’s seeing from his passers, saying “We are making good progress. We are off to a good start. Stuff to clean up, but off to a good start,” according to Jackson.

Having Switzer characterize his quarterbacks’ progress as “very encouraging” is uplifting, given what Monken said a few days ago on the subject.

Last week, Monken used the word "embarrassing" to describe his passers’ performance during another OTA session, when Sanders and fellow-second-year player Dillon Gabriel threw interceptions during 7-on-7s. “There’s no pass rush”, quipped the head coach.

Watson has also been a victim of inaccuracy during the OTAs.

One of the reasons Monken was brought in as head coach was because of his attention to detail at the quarterback position, and given what we’ve seen from these passers in the past, it’s no shock at all to encounter some displeasure from the coach.

Switzer, on the other hand, seems likely to be acting as a counterbalance, focusing more on the good things happening around the quarterback situation.

In any case, the Browns still seem to be far from deciding who will start the season for them at the most important position on the field, though Switzer’s comments do remind us that this is a process and there will be some ups and downs along the way.