3 Cleveland Browns Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

Before training camp even gets started, position battles will be underway in Berea at Cleveland Browns OTAs.

It’s important to remember that these OTA sessions are voluntary. However, first-year head coach Todd Monken has already seen solid turnout from his rookies and veterans ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp June 9-11.

As Cleveland’s position battles begin to unfold, let’s take a look at a few players who could be facing uncertainty heading into OTAs.

QB Deshaun Watson

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Monken and Watson have hit it off, and their relationship is off to a great start.

So far, the Browns have put in plenty of classroom work, installing Monken’s new offense. It shouldn’t be a surprise that a 10-year veteran, Watson, is ahead of Cleveland’s fifth-round pick from last season, Shedeur Sanders, through these install meetings and voluntary practices. At one point, Watson was a Pro Bowl talent while Sanders is still finding his footing in the NFL.

But the Browns should start whichever quarterback they believe gives them the best chance of winning games. If Sanders outperforms Watson once they touch grass at OTAs, the $230 million quarterback could find himself shelved for his final season with the Browns.

Even though Watson currently has the inside track to be named Cleveland’s starting quarterback, he hasn’t played a full season since the NFL changed its scheduling format from 16 to 17 games. He hasn’t been a quality player since 2019.

Monken wants to name a quarterback before the end of mandatory rookie minicamp in June. That means if Sanders can catch fire, Watson’s time with the Browns could be over.

WR Cedric Tillman

Browns general manager Andrew Berry added plenty of pass catching help in the NFL Draft, which could put Cedric Tillman on notice.

Last year with the Baltimore Ravens, Monken kept six wide receivers on his initial 53-man depth chart. Assuming the Browns keep Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond, that only leaves two final roster spots at receiver.

The team added Tylan Wallace, who played for Monken in Baltimore, as a returner before drafting Concepcion. They also have Jamari Thrash and Malachi Corley, who are different receiving archetypes that could help with the motion in Monken’s offense and avoid roster redundancies.

Last year’s UDFA receiver group including Gage Larvadain and Luke Floriea are primed to make an impact felt during the preseason, also.

C Luke Wypler

The 2023 sixth-round pick has battled injuries since arriving in Cleveland following a promising college career at Ohio State.

That led the Browns to selecting Alabama center Parker Brailsford in the fifth round, who could compete against Wypler and free agent veteran Elgton Jenkins to be named Cleveland’s starting center. Jenkins recently played center for the Green Bay Packers, but might be better positioned to play guard, where he was a two-time Pro Bowler.

If Jenkins or Brailsford get a nod at center, that puts Wypler firmly on notice.