Three Cleveland Browns Players Who Todd Monken Might Not Want Back

Following the Super Bowl on Sunday, the 2026 NFL offseason is now in full swing for the Cleveland Browns.

What this means is that the front office now faces the tough task of assessing its current roster and deciding which players it wants to keep on their existing contracts, as well as identifying potential cap‑casualty candidates to create additional salary‑cap space.

While a few of these players are popular among Browns fans, the fact of the matter is that there is money to be saved on this roster, whether it’s used to acquire free agents to fill those positions or to allow a younger player to step into that role on a less expensive contract.

Here is a list of players who the Cleveland Browns could consider moving on from:

Jerry Jeudy

For the Browns, Jerry Jeudy was brought in to bolster their wide receiver room while banking on his potential to be a number one option for whoever the quarterback was. That however has not been the case for Jeudy in his time with Cleveland.

Jeudy is most notably known for his issues catching the football, in which he led all receivers in most drops in 2025 by a significant margin. He hasn’t helped this offense take any sort of step forward, and his boom-or-bust reliability is more of a liability than anything, especially considering his current contract.

In early 2024, Jeudy signed a three-year, $58 million extension once he was traded to Cleveland, with about $41 million in guaranteed at signing. This is a steep contract for a player who totaled just over 600 total yards in 2025. Jeudy did post 1,200 yards receiving in 2024 but hasn’t surpassed his career high six total touchdowns since joining the Browns.

The Browns may find themselves in a tricky position this offseason regarding his contract, but with high draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, they could look to replace Jeudy there or in free agency.

Wyatt Teller

After the Browns traded for Teller in 2019, he made an immediate impact on their offensive line, helping Cleveland’s run game and play action passing accelerate under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. In Teller’s seven years with Cleveland, he has only started a full season once, which has hurt Cleveland significantly on offense.

Teller signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension in 2021, which technically ran through 2025 but carries a hefty $19.4 million cap hit in 2026 due to the void years the Browns opted for from signing bonuses. He may find himself as one of their two post-June 1st releases in order to save money, which would give Cleveland about $10 million in immediate cap space.

Another reason Teller falls on this list is due to the uncertainty as a whole regarding his future in Cleveland. He was demoted in favor of guard Tevin Jenkins in late November in what appeared to be a performance-based decision. Teller claims would love to retire a Cleveland Brown, but also stated he understands the NFL’s business side when it comes to decisions.

David Njoku

Njoku, who is another fan favorite in Cleveland, has been with the team since 2017 as their top tight end. He has shown a tremendous amount of potential with the Browns, enough to be considered a top 10 tight end in the NFL when he’s healthy.

As mentioned before, the other player that could be considered for Cleveland’s post-June 1st releases happens to be Njoku, who totaled a disappointing 33 catches for 293 yards with four touchdowns in 2025. His release doesn’t give Cleveland any usable cap space to spend, but would allow for an immediate starting job for the rising Harold Fannin Jr.

Still only 29 years old, Njoku can still contribute for a team that sees him as a potential starting option, but all signs point to a split with Cleveland, given his slow decline in playing time and fading role with the Browns offense.