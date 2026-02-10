The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX 29-13 to capture their second championship in the team’s history. Of course, this signals the end of the 2025-26 NFL season, a season for the Cleveland Browns that was memorable in some ways, but also forgettable.

Myles Garrett and Carsen Schwesinger were the winners of the season, both bringing in hardware at the NFL Honors. Garrett was the clear defensive player of the year, as he set the single-season sack record, and Schwesinger had a remarkable rookie season at linebacker that earned him the defensive rookie of the year.

Now, it is time for one of the worst times in the NFL calendar; the offseason has hit. While the NFL Draft is coming up at the end of April, there are other important offseason dates to remember.

February 17th - March 3rd: Teams can use their Franchise Tags on players

The franchise tag is a one-year, fully guaranteed contract that teams can put on one player to retain them and prevent them from becoming a free agent.

Cleveland’s candidates for this tag involve tight end David Njoku, offensive lineman Joel Bitinio and, Wyatt Teller, and linebacker Devin Bush.

The Browns aren't expected to use a franchise tag.

February 23rd - March 2nd: NFL Scouting Combine

The combine is a great spot for teams to scout out potential players that they could draft in April.

The Browns will be clued in on many players, as they own ten selections in the draft and will most likely be looking at some of the top offensive linemen and wide receivers.

March 9th - 11th: Free Agency Begins

March 9th at 12:00 p.m., ET, is when teams are able to start contacting and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players that will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2025 player contracts.

Targets for Cleveland will be center Tyler Linderbaum, tight end Isaiah Likely, along with retaining some of their interior offensive lineman like Joel Bitionio and Wyatt Teller. If Cleveland is able to afford some wide receivers, too, they are definitely in the market for one.

March 11th at 4 pm, ET: New League Year Begins

All of the deals that were agreed upon in the window above can now be official, and the trade block will now open back up, where teams are allowed to make trades again.

April 6th: Offseason Program Begins

Teams like the Browns, who have hired a new head coach, can officially begin offseason workout programs.

April 23rd - 25th: NFL Draft

The draft will officially begin on April 23rd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland owns ten picks, starting with two in the first round (#6, #24), one in the second (#39), one in the third (#70), one in the fourth (#107), three in the fifth (#139, #144, #149), one in the sixth (#204), and one in the seventh (#248).