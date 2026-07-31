Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Puts Pressure on Todd Monken With Record Prediction

Right now in Las Vegas, the Cleveland Browns win total is listed at 5.5 games.

All offseason, Browns fans and pundits have debated which side of that number Cleveland will end up on during Todd Monken’s first season coaching the team.

Add Browns owner Jimmy Haslam to the mix of people staking their predictions.

At training camp on Friday afternoon, Haslam predicted that the Browns would win over 5.5 games in 2026.

“I would say this, and we never do this, but I think the odds are for us to win 5.5 games, I’ll take the over,” Haslam said.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on what success looks like this season:



“I think the odds are for us to win 5.5 games. I’ll take the over.” pic.twitter.com/7z98HSKaaS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 31, 2026

In previous training camps, Haslam hesitated to predict how many games the Browns would win in their upcoming season. Last camp, Haslam said “we’ll know what better looks like” after Cleveland’s three-win debacle in 2024. The Browns only won five games, and fired head coach Kevin Stefanski. Immediately after the firing, Haslam told reporters he believes the roster had too much talent to only win eight games over their previous two seasons.

But right away, Monken knows where the team’s owner’s head is at.

Even though the Browns don’t have a definite solution at quarterback, and the team traded away Myles Garrett after winning back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards, Haslam is expecting at least six wins in 2026.

“He was my favorite from the get-go,” Haslam said about the decision to hire Monken as the organization’s next head coach.

Even though Monken has never been a head coach in the NFL, he’s received plenty of praise for his ability to develop young talent and relate to players – something the Browns desperately needed after six seasons of Stefanski.

Haslam stated that the 2026 season is about continuing to get better – and partner JW Johsnon quickly clarified that doesn’t mean the Browns are punting on this upcoming season.

“We want to be a contending playoff team in 2027,” Haslam said. “That doesn’t mean we can’t make it in ‘26 but the (new) stadium doesn’t play into that.”

If Cleveland’s objective is to get better, six wins would technically be a huge improvement. They won five games last season with one of the worst offenses in the league. But Garrett was heroic in all of those victories, and the Browns will need to be way more balanced without him to improve in 2026.

The football universe knows exactly where Haslam’s head is at. Over 5.5 wins, and a playoff contender in 2027. Can the Browns achieve that? It’s impossible to predict. But it’s very easy to predict what will happen if Haslam’s expectations fall short.