Browns Position Battle I'm Watching Closest in Training Camp (And How It'll Play Out)

There’s an obvious position that every Cleveland Browns fan will be dialed into when training camp kicks off at the end of July.

The quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Back in February, new Browns head coach Todd Monken proclaimed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that in a dream world, the team would have their starting quarterback identified by the end of spring practices.

Following the conclusion of Cleveland’s mandatory veteran minicamp in June, the 60-year-old head coach wasn’t ready to commit to Watson or Sanders as the starting quarterback of the Browns for this season.



So for another training camp, the Browns are buckled up for another quarterback battle.

In Berea, the umpteenth quarterback competitions that predate this current iteration haven’t bore any fruit. And after watching voluntary OTAs and minicamp, it’s hard to imagine a world where Watson or Sanders will do enough to stop the Browns from selecting a first-round quarterback in April’s draft.

But the Browns have been wandering the quarterback desert since 1999. So until Monken names a starting quarterback, all eyes will be on Watson and Sanders.

How will it play out?

According to reports, Watson entered the competition with an inside edge. Monken even admitted he’s willing to give the embattled quarterback the benefit of the doubt.

But during the spring, that player looked long gone. Of course, Watson had some highlight throws. But he also had interceptions and inaccuracies.

Even the 30-year-old quarterback confessed that his focus isn’t “returning to form” like the quarterback that once led the league in passing during the 2020 season with the Houston Texans. Instead, he’s just trying to remain available for "all 17-plus games," something he hasn't accomplished since joining the Browns in 2022.

Monken used the word “embarrassing” to describe interceptions thrown by Watson and Sanders in seven-on-seven periods without a pass rush.

They both had flashes of brilliance clouded by overwhelming inconsistencies during spring practices. And it’s hard to envision a world that during the few weeks of individual training either quarterback will come to Cleveland and look completely different.

To his credit, Sanders came on strong during Cleveland’s minicamp. He has a big arm and was working on his connection with Cleveland’s new receivers. Perhaps Sanders’ consistent development surprised Monken, and forced the head coach to let this competition continue to play out.

How to tell which way the Browns could be leaning

During OTAs and minicamp, Monken was splitting snaps pretty evenly between Watson and Sanders. While Watson had the initial bulk of reps, it seemed like the calculus changed with Sanders getting more opportunities following the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade.

If Watson is getting a bulk of reps to open training camp, it could mean the Browns are leaning in his direction, regardless of how it looks on the field. It’s the final year of his disastrous contract, and perhaps the team wants to see if there’s anything left in there under a new coaching staff.

Once camp opens, there's no incentive for Monken to name a quarterback right away. But it'll be obvious which direction the staff is leaning based on who is getting reps.

Sanders said he doesn’t view this as a competition, and he’s just focused on his development and being the best teammate he can be. That’s the perfect mindset.

The 24-year-old fits the timeline of this roster. If he continues to progress in his development the way that Monken expects, it’ll only benefit the Browns moving forward.