Browns Release First Unofficial Depth Chart—Analyzing the Clues

The Cleveland Browns depth chart has landed ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears.

Even though Browns head coach Todd Monken predictably listed Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders as his starting quarterback, each man in the competition will get one start this preseason.

Watson is up first, and will start Saturday’s game in Chicago. Then, Sanders will start in Cleveland during Week 2 of the preseason against the Buffalo Bills.

As many players on Cleveland's roster need strong preseasons, let's take a look at a few clues we have from that first depth chart.

Deshaun Watson is leading the quarterback competition

Watson starting Cleveland’s preseason opener in Chicago shouldn’t come as a surprise at all. The Browns have given him more starting reps than Sanders over the last few weeks. Even when Sanders is with the backups, he’s alternating reps with Dillon Gabriel.

The team is getting Watson ready to play Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s up to Sanders to steal the job from him over the next nine days.

Offensive line predictions can be made

With Elgton Jenkins listed ahead of rookie Parker Brailsford at center and Teven Jenkins listed as the starting right guard, you can envision that’s how the offensive line will work.

Rookie Spencer Fano will start at left tackle with Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center and Teven Jenkins at right guard with Tytus Howard at right tackle. Brailsford will be the team’s backup center and KT Leveston has a strong chance to make the team as immediate guard depth.

No certainty at TE behind Harold Fannin Jr.

Blake Whiteheart was listed as the team’s backup tight end. Maybe this shouldn’t be a surprise, since he was with the Browns last year, but they signed Jack Stoll in free agency before drafting both Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Royer has missed all of training camp with a personal matter. The Browns are likely only keeping three true tight ends plus fullback Michael Burton, so a surprise cut could happen in this room.

Browns depth at WR needs a big preseason

Cedric Tillman is ahead of Gage Larvadain, Luke Floriea and Malachi Corley on Cleveland’s first depth chart.

Considering Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond locks to make this roster, with Tylan Wallace as a strong fifth receiver that will contribute on special teams, the Browns only have one more spot open in this position room.

Not very deep at linebacker

Behind Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams, the Browns don’t have much top-level depth at linebacker. Currently, the team has Easton Mascarenas-Arnold listed as the third linebacker. He made one start for the Browns as an undrafted free agent rookie last season.

That makes for an interesting battle between fifth-round pick Justin Jefferson and Winston Reid who could both contribute on special teams.

Myles Harden ahead of cornerback battle

Similar to linebacker, the Browns are a bit thin at cornerback behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell. D’Angelo Ross and Myles Harden are listed as the depth behind Cleveland’s starters at cornerback.

Harden’s ability to play nickelback makes him more likely to see action than other DBs on this roster including Myles Bryany, Tre Avery, Nate Evans and undrafted free agent cornerback Michael Coats Jr.