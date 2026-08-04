Every Open Starting Job at Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns had their first padded practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Throughout training camp, they’ll be allowed to practice in pads 14 more times, according to the collective bargaining agreement.

This is a small window where Cleveland’s coaching staff headlined by Browns head coach Todd Monken will evaluate every position on the team before it needs to be trimmed down to the initial 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

Even though Browns general manager Andrew Berry has done a remarkable job adding young talent this offseason, Cleveland still has plenty of open jobs.

Starting quarterback

The most obvious starting position is the quarterback. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders continued their competition into training camp. On Monday, Monken left the door open for Dillon Gabriel to see an uptick in work if he continues to stack strong days.

The Browns also have Taylen Green, the big, raw athlete from Arkansas who was the first pick of the sixth round.

It’ll be fascinating to see how this position room comes along from top to bottom, because there’s no certainty within it right now.

Fifth offensive lineman

After spring practices, Monken noted that he feels really good about four of the five starters on this revamped offensive line.

Free agent pickup Elgton Jenkins could start at guard or center, which gives the Browns some options. If fifth-round rookie center Parker Brailsford can start at center, Elgton Jenkins would play guard. But if the youngster isn’t ready, Elgton Jenkins might need to play center, with Teven Jenkins contending to start at guard.

Tight end No. 2 and No. 3

The Browns are expecting another big season from Harold Fannin Jr., who led the team in receiving yards during his rookie season.

Is free agent signing Jack Stoll TE2?

The Browns also drafted Joe Royer in Round 5 and Carsen Ryan in Round 7. Royer has been away from the team to start training camp while he settles a personal matter.

After Monken asked for a fullback, Berry added free agent Michael Burton, who is likely to make the team. That would probably mean the Browns are only keeping three tight ends, with three contenders competing for the final two spots.

Fifth and sixth receiver

Similarly to Cleveland’s tight end room, they have more receivers than open spots.

Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond are locks to make this roster, leaving the Browns with two openings at receiver. Former Berry draft picks Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash will compete against free agent pickup Tylan Wallace for the final roster spots.

Starting nickelback

Everyone knows that Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell will lock up opposing receivers this season. But who is the nickelback?

Myles Bryant and Myles Harden are competing for that position in training camp. Whoever isn’t the starter could likely make this roster as depth.

That would leave just two or three more roster spots for DaMarri Mathis, D’Angelo Ross, Michael Coats Jr., Tre Avery and Nate Evans.

Defensive line depth

Cleveland’s interest in Jadeveon Clowney prior to his deal with the Houston Texans should’ve served as a warning spot for some of the young linemen on this defense.

Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Mason Graham, Maliek Collins, Michael Hall Jr. are locks to make this roster. That leaves just four or five openings for other depth like Julian Okwara, Kalia Davis, Adin Huntington and Logan Fano.