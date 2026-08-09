Why Browns QB Competition Suddenly Looks Very Different for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have officially changed the tide of their quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Since the spring, both quarterbacks have been rotating reps. On Thursday, Watson rotated in for a few plays with the starters, even though it was Sanders’ day. On Saturday, after Browns head coach Todd Monken told reporters that Sanders would be getting the starting reps, Watson was actually the first quarterback to step up for the team’s seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills.

Ask anyone who has watched these Browns quarterbacks during camp, and they’ll tell you it hasn’t been pretty.

Both Watson and Sanders have been consistently inconsistent. If anything, you could argue that 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has been the most consistent, despite his limited reps. Even though Watson has thrown a bunch of interceptions and Sanders has had no shortage of highlight throws, it feels like the Browns are leaning towards the 30-year-old veteran, especially because Sanders’ reps are decreasing over the last two practices.

So, what’s going on?

Browns quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian met with reporters on Saturday, before Sanders’ snaps were switched out for Watson. Cleveland’s first-year quarterback coach explained that even though Sanders has had highlight throws throughout camp, the Browns are looking for which quarterback can efficiently run all phases of the operation, including a clean pre-snap.

“Playing quarterback to me is the hardest position in all of sports,” Bajakian said. “In the spring, you guys asked me what’s the No. 1 trait you look for in a quarterback? You have to process information so quickly.”

Bajakian explained that before the ball is snapped, it’s vitally important for the quarterback to identify his front, what coverage he’s getting and what alignment the team should be in, which comes with reps, experience and hard work.

Monken has been impressed with Sanders during his second NFL offseason, but explained that having the ability to throw the football away and eliminating plays where the team loses yardage is very important.

“He’s improving his operation, his pre-snap, post-snap, his eyes and his feet working in conjunction, being able to check the ball down and getting it out of his hands,” Monken said. “He’s such a playmaker that that’s hard for him. For a guy that is always looking to make plays, super competitive, that is a win. Trying to get super competitive quarterbacks to understand that throwing the ball away and eliminating loss-yard play is a win.”

He’s a thrilling playmaker with unquestionable arm talent.

When it comes to throwing the football, you could easily argue that Sanders is ahead of Watson, and certainly Gabriel, in 10 training camp sessions. But there’s more to the quarterback position, and some of the pre-snap operational components of the game must not be where this staff expects it to be.

And this is now the second coaching staff with some of the same notes on Sanders.