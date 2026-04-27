Cleveland Browns Add Veteran Free Agent Fullback Following 2026 NFL Draft

By all accounts, the Cleveland Browns aced the 2026 NFL Draft.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken said that he felt better about the state of the team’s offense following Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Browns general manager Andrew Berry was able to secure multiple starters for Monken’s offense, including left tackle Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Following the draft, the Browns signed free agent fullback Michael Burton, league sources tell Browns On SI.

What fullback Michael Burton brings to Browns

Burton is a veteran fullback that has played 10 seasons in the NFL. The Browns will be his eighth team. The 34-year-old spent last season on season-ending injured reserve with the Denver Broncos, who added him in 2023 following a Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clearly, the Browns felt alright with Burton’s season-ending hamstring injury to bring him into a very important position on Monken’s offense. He’ll join a running back room with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, but is currently the only true fullback on Cleveland’s roster.

Monken was trying to sign former Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, who had been lauded as one of the best at the position over the last few seasons. Unfortunately, he signed with John Harbaugh’s New York Giants instead of the Browns in free agency.

But Ricard paved the way for Monken and Switzer to revitalize Derrick Henry’s career in Baltimore. In Cleveland, Burton could assume a similar role, paving the way for Judkins and Sampson while adding bonus protection to Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson, whoever Monken decides to start at quarterback.

During the offseason, fixing Cleveland’s aging and expensive offensive line was a priority for Berry. He traded a fifth-round selection to the Houston Texans for Tytus Howard, who was rewarded with a three-year extension as the new starting right tackle. Berry selected Fano with the No. 9 overall selection and added interior help in Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins in free agency.

The entire offensive line needed to be rehauled. But adding a fullback to the mix for the first time in years shows how serious the Browns are taking winning in the trenches.

Berry just did a tremendous job retooling the offensive line. Now, the Browns decided to take their protection to the next level with a veteran fullback. Burton should serve as reinforcement for Judkins in the running game and provide additional protection for whoever the Browns decide to start at quarterback.