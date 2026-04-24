Nobody's Concerned With Browns No. 9 Pick's Spencer Fano's Short Arms

After the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots received criticism for Will Campbell’s short arms. And the Cleveland Browns just drafted an offensive tackle with even shorter arms.

New England's rookie left tackle was exposed on football’s biggest stage, and many had pointed out his undersized 33-inch arm length following a bad showing in the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, the Browns drafted Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, even though his arms were measured at 32 1/8 inches.

But the Browns weren’t concerned about that, as they made Fano the first offensive line prospect drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft. Following the selection, new Browns head coach Todd Monken said that Fano will start at left tackle in Cleveland.

Upon arriving at the team’s headquarters in Berea, Fano responded to the criticism surrounding his arm length.

“I don’t think anybody has the feet and athleticism I do, so I don’t think it makes a difference in my case,” Fano told reporters.

Leading up to the NFL Draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry reminded everyone that he believes “tackles are tackles.” The Browns aren’t afraid to draft a college right tackle and move him to left tackle. That’s apparently the plan with Fano, who started the last two seasons at Utah as a right tackle following a freshman campaign at left tackle.

“I only changed positions (in college) because that's what my team needed me to do,” Fano said after his selection on Thursday night.

A former AFC North left tackle anonymously told Browns On SI that Fano was his top-ranked tackle in the class, and believes that the footwork and tenacity will overcome deficient measurables.

What’s this mean for Cleveland’s offensive line moving forward?

Fano will get an opportunity to become a franchise cornerstone for the Browns at left tackle. It’s something that the team has been searching for since Joe Thomas retired following the 2017 season. The 6-foot-5 rookie said he’s excited about following the legacy that Thomas built for left tackles in Cleveland.

Neither the Browns or Fano are worried about Fano’s arm length, even though that’s his one criticism entering the NFL.

The fact that Fano himself admitted that he believes that his footwork and athleticism makes up for undersized arm length is telling. Especially paired with the fact that Berry and Monken have already planted their flag about their No. 9 pick playing left tackle.

With nine picks ahead of Day 2, the Browns could look to add to their offense now that both starting tackle spots are locked in.