Cleveland Browns Defensive Staple Injured in Offseason OTAs on Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt the team's first real taste of offseason frustrations.

On Wednesday, May 27, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was reportedly helped off the field by trainers during offseason Organized Team Activities, known as OTAs. Hall Jr. is expected to play a critical role in the team's defensive structure in the 2026 campaign, especially considering his production took a nice jump forward this past season.

The news was released by Browns OnSI Insider Nick Pedone, who has been tracking many of the offseason activities for the team.

"Mike Hall Jr. walking off of the practice field with a trainer at Browns OTA," Pedone wrote on X.

He went on to share that Hall could not put much, if any weight on his right leg, something that is going to be checked out further by the organization's medical staff.

Mike Hall Jr. walking off of the practice field with a trainer at Browns OTAs. pic.twitter.com/BaxYOAp2EZ — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) May 27, 2026

According to ESPN's current depth chart prediction, Hall Jr. is expected to back up Maliek Collins and Mason Graham, serving as the go-to rotational defensive tackle. Alongside Hall, Kalia Davis and Adin Huntington are expected to fight for time on the gridiron.

Drafted with the 54th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Hall Jr. has slowly worked to become more involved in Cleveland's defense.

In his first season with the organization, he made 14 tackles, eight of which were solo, and also tacked on a sack. Last year, he bumped up the pressure in the backfield a bit, making 1.5 sacks. With such tremendous depth and talent on the line, especially with a guy like Myles Garrett anchoring the edge, Hall Jr. has had to take any opportunity he can get and run with it.

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As he continues to settle into the highest level of the game, the expectation is that he will see further snaps. Unfortunately, this potential injury situation could cause him to lose out on valuable offseason impressions on a new coaching staff.

For now, the Browns will just have to work with Hall Jr. behind the scenes and figure out if this is just a simple case of being banged up or a more long-term concern. With the offseason OTAs just getting into the swing of things, the medical staff will likely recommend that he eases back into a heavy workload to avoid further aggravating whatever the current issue is.

The Browns are set to hold a total of 10 practices ahead of the mandatory veteran minicamp scheduled for June 9 through 11.