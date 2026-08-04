Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channels

The NFL preseason starts this Thursday with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals, but it'll get rolling with the other 30 NFL teams (including the Cleveland Browns) soon enough.

The Browns made immense structural changes this off-season, including bringing in new coach Todd Monken, who has AFC North familiarity.

The Browns haven't made the playoffs since the 2023-24 season; they have not won a playoff game since Jan. 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their last division title came under their old regime in 1989, when they won the now-defunct AFC Central.

Despite postseason success during the decade, which included reaching the AFC title game in 1987, 1988 and 1990, they still haven't reached the Super Bowl in either iteration of the franchise.

Entering the Monken era and returning the Browns to past glory won't be easy with a top-heavy division that features three elite quarterbacks when 100 percent healthy in Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens). All of whom, of course, will play the Browns twice during the regular season.

Barring how its intraconference schedule and conference crossover schedule play out, it could go a long way in deciding which team walks away a division champion come January next year.

Before the focus can transition toward the regular season next month, step one is preseason play.

Full Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule

Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below is the entire Browns preseason schedule, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 15. It comprises of three games, as all three teams made the postseason (with the New England Patriots reaching the Super Bowl).

Game & Date Time (ET) TV Channel Preseason Week 1: Browns @ Bears (Saturday, Aug. 15) 1 p.m. ET WEWS News 5, NFL+ Preseason Week 2: Bills @ Browns (Saturday, Aug. 22) 1 p.m. ET WEWS News 5, NFL+ Preseason Week 3: Patriots @ Browns (Thursday, Aug. 27) 8 p.m. ET Prime Video

Following the Browns' three preseason games, the regular season will begin Sunday, Sept. 13 with a road test against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Other notable matchups include the Browns' divisional opponents and other AFC contenders, including the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

Away from the AFC, the Browns draw the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. Additional games include fellow franchises in rebuild mode: the New York Giants and New York Jets.

The Browns will also play Thanksgiving weekend, as they'll host the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Nov. 29 (1 p.m. ET)

As the regular season winds down, the Browns will play two of their key divisional games in the final three weeks with trips to Baltimore and Cincinnati.

Football season is almost here, and so is a new era for the Browns.