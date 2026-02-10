For the second time in franchise history, the Seahawks are Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks entered the 2025 season with few considering them as Super Bowl contenders in their second season under Mike Macdonald. They did not make the postseason in 2024, and there was little buzz surrounding the team after they traded DK Metcalf and replaced quarterback Geno Smith with Sam Darnold.

Even when Seattle got off to a 7-2 start, their contender status was hardly taken seriously until their second and third games against the Rams. The Seahawks defeated the Rams in Week 16 and closed out the regular season on a seven-game winning streak. They carried that momentum into the postseason, taking down the 49ers and Rams before walloping the Patriots in the Super Bowl to earn that second Lombardi trophy.

With the Seahawks’ championship campaign now complete, here’s a look back at five plays that helped them come out on top this season.

Week 16: Rashid Shaheed punt return touchdown vs. Rams

Rashid Shaheed didn't hear no bell!



Punt return TD!



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/evOWNHfLxX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2025

After losing to the Rams in their first divisional matchup of the season, the Seahawks were on their way to being swept as they trailed Los Angeles by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter in Week 16. That was until Rashid Shaheed housed a punt return for a touchdown, igniting a comeback that forced overtime.

Their comeback also was aided by an unusual play toward the end of regulation...

Week 16: Zach Charbonnet’s two point conversion

"Is this the craziest 2-point conversion EVER?"



The @Seahawks tie it up in a WILD way 😳



LARvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KwNtEIWVQ7 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2025

Later in that Seahawks-Rams game, the Seahawks had some more good fortune when their two-point conversion attempt was ruled successful. Sam Darnold attempted a pass toward Zach Charbonnet, but the throw was deflected and Charbonnet picked up the football (which was thought to be dead) in the end zone. Upon further review, it was ruled that Darnold’s pass was backward and thus Charbonnet recovered a live fumble in the end zone for the two points needed to tie the game and eventually force overtime after the Rams missed what could have been the game-winning field goal. The Seahawks went on to win in overtime, and gained the inside track to the division and No. 1 seed in the process.

While the Seahawks were successful earlier in the season, it was these moments against the Rams that changed the fortunes of the season. The Rams were widely considered the top team in the NFC and the likely No. 1 seed before this loss. They lost control of their fate with this defeat, while the Seahawks took full advantage.

Week 18: Fourth quarter interception vs. 49ers

Christian McCaffrey on the critical

Interception in the red zone:



“It’s a play I absolutely have to make. I expect nothing less. That’s on me."



pic.twitter.com/8b2Ub516MB — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 4, 2026

The Seahawks were in control during their contest against the 49ers in Week 18, a game that would decide which of the two teams would win the division and secure the No. 1 seed. Though Seattle was the better team throughout the night, the 49ers had a chance to come back in the fourth quarter as they drove down deep into Seahawks territory. Brock Purdy threw to Christian McCaffrey in the flat, but McCaffrey tipped the ball back into the air and it was picked off by a Seattle defender. That play kept the 49ers from reducing the Seahawks’ lead and helped Seattle earn the win.

NFC championship game: Rams returner Xavier Smith muffs the punt

RAMS MUFF THE PUNT! 🤯



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/19ZzIoe6Do — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 26, 2026

In the NFC championship game, the Seahawks were up 17-13 at the half and sending the ball back to the Rams when returner Xavier Smith muffed the punt. The Seahawks recovered the fumble, and quickly cashed in for another touchdown to take a two-possession lead. Though the Rams still had opportunities to come back and take the lead, that muff gave the Seahawks the cushion they needed to win the game and return to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl: Julian Love, Uchenna Nwosu intercept Drake Maye

PUNCHED OUT BY SPOON.

CHENNA TO THE HOUSE.



📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/32dYC8vWqN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 9, 2026

The Seahawks defense controlled the flow of their Super Bowl matchup against the Patriots, but if there were any last hopes for a New England comeback, they were crushed after interceptions by Julian Love and Uchenna Nwosu.

After the Patriots responded to the Seahawks taking a 19-0 lead with their first touchdown of the game, they quickly got the ball back a few plays later with the chance to make it a one-score game. Drake Maye, who had been under siege all day, instead threw an interception down the field. On the following Patriots’ drive, Uchenna Nwosu intercepted Maye and returned the football to the end zone for a pick-six.

Not only did these picks completely erase any final hopes of a comeback, they sealed the Seahawks’ status as a dominant defensive team. Running back Kenneth Walker III might have been named Super Bowl MVP and Sam Darnold might have been the story of the season, but these Seahawks made it to and won the Super Bowl on the heels of their extraordinary defense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated