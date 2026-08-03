Todd Monken Opens Door for Dillon Gabriel To Join Browns’ Starting QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns are allowing Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders to continue their quarterback competition into the second week of training camp.

But could another name be entering the equation?

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel initially wasn’t supposed to factor into Cleveland’s starting plans. The 2025 third-round pick looked overdrafted in his six starts as a rookie. But Gabriel came on strong at the end of Cleveland’s mandatory veteran minicamp and continued to complete passes in limited reps during the first four training camp sessions.

If Gabriel continues to impress, Browns head coach Todd Monken acknowledged that he’ll get more of an opportunity.

“Everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps, so it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done,” Monken said on Monday. “So, we see as we move forward if that moves forward, if that continues, we’ll continue to up his reps. He’s earned that.”

Browns coach Todd Monken says if QB Dillon Gabriel continues to play well, his reps will increase. pic.twitter.com/85pMNclEhU — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) August 3, 2026

Monken explained that at some point in the spring, the team is tasked with assembling a depth chart and identifying how they’ll divide reps. Gabriel has certainly been the third quarterback on that depth chart behind Watson and Sanders, who have split reps with the starters.

But if Gabriel continues to stack solid days, the first-time head coach acknowledges that he’ll get more opportunities in practice, which could further complicate the quarterback competition.

Where Browns QB battle currently stands

Throughout the first four training camp sessions, Watson and Sanders have continued to split starting snaps. That’s a trend that started in the spring, as they were the two “starting-caliber” quarterbacks that Monken refers to.

The competition has left Gabriel to take a backseat with sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. Neither of these quarterbacks have received significant snaps, but they’re probably competing for a roster spot on a Browns team likely to only keep four passers.

Green’s big frame and raw, athletic ability fits what Monken typically likes in quarterbacks. Sources told Browns On SI that if the Browns didn’t select Green with the first selection of Round 6 back in April’s draft, another AFC North foe had the Arkansas quarterback as their top option. With that logic in mind, cutting Green with the intention of stashing him on the practice squad could become difficult.

But if Gabriel continues to stack positive days, Monken is going to increase his reps.

That could muddy the starting quarterback job, which the 60-year-old head coach has repeated will go to the player that gives the Browns the best chance to win Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Monday is Cleveland’s first day in pads, an important day for this competition. But this entire week is important because Monken will finally finish his installation and get a real evaluation on these quarterbacks who have struggled to stack positive days.

There's no guarantee that Gabriel can gain enough ground to challenge Watson or Sanders for the starting job. But the longer Watson or Sanders takes to pull away, the more intriguing it could be to add Gabriel to this competition.