Our Favorite 2026 Browns Draft Pick, and Our Reasons Why

The Cleveland Browns made it out of the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 total picks, out of which they hope to find multiple new starters, especially on offense.

With the dust still settling after a hectic weekend in Pittsburgh, we asked our staff at Browns on SI to share with us their favorite draft pick made by the Browns over the weekend, and why.

Here’s what they told us:

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M, Round 1

KC Concepcion has a chance to be a superstar right away in the NFL. Although some analysts believe that his move to the Browns may be detrimental to his career, it could be good for him, given that Cleveland is doing its best to build a supporting cast around Shedeur Sanders.

It’s not going to be an easy start to his NFL career, but what is known is the fact that Concepcion is clutch in open space and knows when the home run ball is coming to him. All these intangibles make him a go-to wide receiver in Cleveland. -- Zain Bando

Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington, Round 2

Denzel Boston. The Browns are in desperate need of playmakers. Boston has elite size and playmaking ability, two things the Browns have been lacking - especially at the receiver position - for years. To grab Boston in the second round seems like a steal. -- Anthony Farris

Who was your favorite pick of the draft? Cribbs LOVED Denzel Boston. #DawgPound



"We were lacking size at the WR position, especially in the AFC North. We were missing that in our WR room and now it's been addressed."



- @JoshCribbs16 pic.twitter.com/7GLEmViPeB — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) April 29, 2026

Denzel Boston

Denzel Boston. Even though Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion solve immediate needs for the Browns and have blue-chip pedigree as prospects, Cleveland has been desperate for a big wide receiver. At 6-foot-4, Boston brings much-needed size into a relatively small wide receiver position group in Cleveland. Even new head coach Todd Monken explained that Boston's physical abilities give the Browns something that they simply didn't have before the selection -- size.

As a rookie, expect Boston to make a name for himself as a possession receiver. But he's athletic enough and has enough upside to become a difference maker, especially if Monken's staff can develop him properly. Boston and Concepcion don't have much overlap in terms of their abilities. At No. 39, doubling up at wide receiver with Boston, who many expected to be a Round 1 pick, was an absolute no-brainer for Andrew Berry. -- Nick Pedone

Parker Brailsford, center, Alabama, Round 5

I think Parker Brailsford in Round 5 is a steal. This is someone who was mocked in the first round by some at the start of last season.

A smart player who won’t be pushed around, he just seems like a guy who’s going to last a decade or more in the league. -- Brian Schaible

Denzel Boston

This is the one guy that can actually help Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin Jr. get open, too, so Boston’s impact goes way beyond just the X position.

Cleveland could have taken Boston at 24 in the first round, and nobody would have batted an eye. He’s got all the physical tools to become a dominant pass catcher, especially on contested balls. Cleveland hasn’t had that kind of presence on the outside in a while. Boston will be crucial as the Browns look to shift towards more 11 personnel (3WR-1TE sets), and whoever builds up chemistry with him faster will undoubtedly have the upper leg in the QB race. -- Rafael Zamorano