Deshaun Watson Can't Afford More Turnovers as Browns QB Battle Intensifies

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown five interceptions in the first four training camp sessions this summer.

That’s notable, as the 30-year-old quarterback’s career is on life support, with the opportunity for a clean slate in his final season with the Browns under first-year coach Todd Monken.

The 60-year-old coach isn’t worried about the interceptions from his veteran quarterback. He explained to reporters that at this point in training camp, interceptions can be positive lessons – within reason.

“Now is the time to push the envelope, in a lot of ways to see where they’re at,” Monken said. “Certainly don’t want the interceptions, and too many of them are beyond a teaching tool.”

More interceptions thrown than practices had isn’t a good thing for Watson, who hasn’t been as good as Shedeur Sanders in the first four practices of this competition. But everything ramps up this week, as the Browns put on the pads for the first time, a critical mark in this competition.

Why this week is so significant for Browns quarterback competition

Initially, Monken said in a dream world, the Browns would announce their quarterback at the conclusion of spring practices. But following mandatory veteran minicamp, Monken wasn’t able to name a starter, citing the desire to watch both Watson and Sanders in padded practices during training camp.

The Browns are only allowed to have 16 padded practices this offseason, per the collective bargaining agreement.

Monday is the first day in pads, which is a benchmark day for this competition.

But Monken isn’t judging these quarterbacks too harshly in camp quite yet. They’re only four practices in, and Monken explained that it’ll take four more practices to fully complete the team’s installation periods.

That means Friday will be the first practice where the Browns are done installing their new-look offense. By that point, they’ll have at least one (and probably more) practice in the pads. Next week, they’ll be preparing for their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. The Browns have plenty of time for this competition, but these quarterbacks should both feel some urgency in the competition.

During Watson’s 19 games with the Browns since 2022, he’s thrown 19 touchdown passes compared to 12 interceptions. During Sanders’ seven starts last season, he threw seven touchdown passes compared to 10 touchdowns. But both quarterbacks are getting a clean slate with this coaching staff, who isn’t concerned about what has happened in the past.

Instead, the Browns are focused on which quarterback gives them the best opportunity to win Week 1. That means Watson’s early-camp interceptions need to be cleaned up. Even though Watson’s Browns tenure has been a disaster, he actually has a positive touchdown-to-interception ratio.

He can’t afford to continue turning the ball over. Everything is going to be magnified the longer this competition plays out.