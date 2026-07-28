Browns Need To See More From Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are just days away from the official start of training camp in Berea, Ohio at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, with many decisive positional battles set to take place early on.

Amongst these key competitions is their important decision regarding who will be their starting quarterback heading into the regular season. Of course, the two names in the running are Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Both quarterbacks have done their required work to get back into shape for the season, especially Watson, who’s coming off of two ruptured Achilles injuries that help him out the entirety of the 2025 season. Sanders, looking to make a jump in his second year, is as healthy as can be.

While Watson has looked much better during their early stages of offseason workouts and programs, so has Sanders. Dan Graziano, NFL Insider for ESPN, believes there is still more work to be done on the two quarterbacks before a decision can be made.

"It goes into training camp as a competition, [the Browns] want to see more from both guys."@DanGrazianoESPN breaks down the quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1L1mIHD76k — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 27, 2026

Here’s what Graziano had to say regarding Cleveland’s current situation, and what could go into their decision making.

Clear cut Quarterback competition taking place for the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson take part in a passing drill during team OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, Ohio on June 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Based on Graziano’s comments, it sounds like there are two very realistic options for the Browns in terms of their quarterback battle.

Graziano states, “Todd Monken has waited a long time to be a head coach, he’s not going to want to throw in the towel this year and get the quarterback next year… if Deshaun Watson gives them the best chance to win games, he’s probably going to play him.”

That statement is seemingly shared amongst a good portion of Browns fans as well, and it always has been for a team that’s struggled to find success since their return to the NFL in 1999. Whoever gives the team the best chance to win, that should be the guy that starts.

This whole discussion revolves around Watson of course, but when it comes to Sanders, it’s an equally reasonable statement made by Graziano.

Graziano then refutes his previous statement by bringing up how Sanders falls into this competition.

When talking about Watson compared to Sanders, he says, “that’s not the right call for the future of the franchise.”

Quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson at the Browns OTA camp in Berea on May 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He then goes on to discuss what Watson would have to do to even think about playing in Cleveland past this season, and it’s safe to say it would take an incredible season to make that a reality.

Sanders has the upper hand in this, as his youth and inexperience actually plays into his favor. The Browns need a quarterback of the future, and it’s no secret that both ownership and their front office is tired of the continuous carousel regarding the position.

If Sanders can earn the starting job and prove he can be a long-term starter, that solves all of their issues. The whole other side of that is that if Watson can show he’s back to his MVP contending form last seen in Houston and help Cleveland contend, then maybe the trade wasn’t as big of a flop as owner Jimmy Haslam states it was.

Either way, there is still a whole training camp in which their two quarterbacks will have to show they have the skills to lead this team in 2026. Watson has the veteran experience, but Sanders could show that the team can invest in him long term, considering he’s the younger option.