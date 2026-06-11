Deshaun Watson Responds to Jimmy Haslam's "Swing and Miss" Comments

The Deshaun Watson trade is a very contentious topic in the NFL world and, of course, among Cleveland fans for many reasons. The ones outside of football are the most infuriating for spectators; by that same token, the trade did not bring the Browns anything worthwhile on the field either.

Everyone knows the price the Browns paid to trade for Watson (three first-round picks, six total picks), and the price to sign him to a long-term contract ($230 million guaranteed). Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam finally admitted last March that the trade was a “Big swing-and-miss”, something that Browns fans had been thinking for quite some time.

An important factor to remember is that usually when owners talk about past moves, the player they talk about is not currently on the roster, but Watson still is. Today, after OTAs, Watson responded to Haslam’s comments.

Deshaun Watson on Jimmy Haslam's "swing and a miss" remarks from last year:



"One of my favorite baseball players that I've been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings, but he stands back up when you give him that opportunity and he hits a home run." pic.twitter.com/ePIoyZ228T — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 10, 2026

Watson clarified that the Haslams and he have a great relationship, as they attended his wedding and talk regularly. Adding a baseball analogy at the end, saying that he likes watching Bryce Harper and sometimes: “he swings, but he stands back up when you give him that opportunity, and he hits a home run."

While the response was very mature and level-headed, many people might not think that Watson has the chance to hit a home run after the past four years.

Coming in the 2026-27 season, though, his opportunity to start may be higher than ever. Cleveland started three different quarterbacks last season and has still not shown their hand on who is getting the nod yet this year.

Head coach Todd Monken will still not name the QB1 yet, also hinting that the competition has not even started. Watson is lined up to compete with Shedeur Sanders, as Sanders finished the season starting for the team and has also been getting first-team reps in OTAs.

Monken looks to not be close to naming a starting quarterback, admitting he’s not there yet.

The other road bump in Watson’s return is his injury history; his recent double Achilles tear, along with shoulder injuries and multiple ACL tears, puts a huge question mark on what kind of player the Browns will be getting. Watson has played in just 13 games over the past three seasons.

Knowing what you have in Sanders before a quarterback-filled 2027 draft class is another factor, as many people believe giving Watson another chance could stunt the growth of the young QB.