Shedeur Sanders Opens Up on Deshaun Watson and Browns Quarterback Competition

Speaking Sunday during his 2Legendary Camp in Brooklyn, Ohio, Sanders repeatedly emphasized growth, collaboration and respect when discussing the Browns’ quarterback room, including veteran Deshaun Watson.

One of the biggest offseason storylines in Cleveland has been how the quarterbacks have worked together ahead of training camp. Sanders helped organize offseason workouts in Miami, saying the time spent together accomplished much more than simply throwing passes.

“I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami,” Sanders said. “It was truly amazing and we felt a different type of bond there, just outside of the facility.”

Sanders believes those workouts helped establish relationships that can’t be built during formal practices.

“You create these real memories, these real bonds and it’s irreplaceable,” Sanders said. “I’m truly thankful that it happened. Everybody that came was excited and we had a great time.”

As Sanders prepares for his second NFL season, he acknowledged his comfort level within the organization is different than it was as a rookie. However, he said leadership still has to be earned rather than assumed.

“It’s just a different space that we’re all in,” Sanders said. “As a team, as individuals, we all feel more confident in ourselves.”

He also explained why younger players can’t simply walk into an NFL locker room expecting to lead.

“You’ve got to earn the respect of your teammates,” Sanders said. “You just can’t come in dictating. That’s not a form of respect in the locker room. It just took time and a lot of relationships to keep players on the same page, and it doesn’t feel forced.”

Shedeur Sanders explains relationship with Deshaun Watson.

While much of the discussion outside the building has centered on who will win the job, Sanders instead focused on building relationships and helping everyone in the quarterback room improve.

When asked specifically about working alongside Watson despite the competition for playing time, Sanders again focused on mutual respect instead of rivalry.

“It’s the same thing that we’ve been saying from day one,” Sanders said. “We’re both trying to be the best version of ourselves we could be.”

Rather than viewing one another strictly as competitors, Sanders described a quarterback room built around communication and shared learning.

“We’re not really emotional when it comes to things that we can’t control,” Sanders said. “We mainly focus on getting better and the work every day.”

He added that both quarterbacks are comfortable exchanging ideas.

“If I like something he’s doing, I ask. If he likes something I do, then I ask,” Sanders said. “It’s conversation, and that’s what’s most effective.”

Although Sanders was asked directly about Watson, he did not specifically mention fellow quarterback Dillon Gabriel by name during Sunday’s media availability. Instead, he referred broadly to the respect shared throughout the quarterback room.

“We all in the quarterback room have a level of respect for each other.”

Sanders’ overall message remained consistent throughout the afternoon. Whether discussing football, leadership or community work, he repeatedly returned to the idea of constant improvement.

Asked about his mindset entering training camp, Sanders didn’t focus on winning a starting job. Instead, he described a broader approach.

“My mindset every day is be the best,” Sanders said. “Be the best person I could be. Whether that’s on the field, off the field, in the community, spiritually, emotionally—everything. I just try to be the best.”

That philosophy extended to how he described his offseason development.

“I improved,” Sanders said with a smile. “The way I sleep, the way I breathe, the way I drink water, the way I do everything in my life, I improve.”